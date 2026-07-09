Ravinia Festival's Hunter Pavilion to Open with Chicago Symphony Orchestra Gala

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. Sign Up

Celebrating the completion of two seasons of redesign and construction on the Hunter Pavilion, the Ravinia Festival will unveil this transformed centerpiece of the campus at an inaugural concert on July 11, 2026.

As the Pavilion opens, Ravinia also celebrates reaching the $75 million mark in the “Setting the Stages” campaign for the multiyear renewal of its historic 36-acre park and performance venues. Inaugurated with a major gift from the Hunter Family Foundation, the campaign reached the $75 million milestone thanks to a second gift from the Foundation, which enables Ravinia to open the Pavilion debt-free.

The grand opening begins a new chapter for North America's longest-running outdoor music festival, bringing together state-of-the-art production and acoustical capabilities with a renewed commitment to preserving Ravinia's historic character and unique relationship to landscape and live music. The Pavilion will be officially inaugurated with a gala concert featuring the Chicago Symphony Orchestra led by Ravinia Chief Conductor Marin Alsop, with pianist Yunchan Lim performing Ravel's Piano Concerto in G major and a special appearance by Lizzo on flute.

"Ravinia's historic pavilion transformation was inspired by a family's love, from their children and grandchildren wanting to honor their parents and grandparents, Maxine and Thomas B. Hunter III. We are excited to welcome artists and audiences to the state-of-the-art Hunter Pavilion," says Jeffrey P. Haydon, Ravinia President & CEO. "Together with The Negaunee Foundation Artist Center, which brings our backstage to world-class standards, Ravinia will continue to present a range of performances that will inspire generations to come.”

"It is truly an honor to bookend this historic project for Ravinia, from brainstorming conversations and our initial gift to the final pledge to help hit the $75 million goal," says Bill Hunter, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Hunter Family Foundation. "We'll cherish seeing our parents' and grandparents' love of this special gathering place live on in an updated space that will welcome generations of families, guests, and artists, a gift born out of our family's enduring commitment to this community."

The Pavilion renovation is the largest phase of a campus-wide transformation that will continue in the coming years. The campaign's fundraising target has been achieved through the support of donors, including the Hunter Family Foundation, The Negaunee Foundation, The Edwardson Family Foundation, Audrey L. Weaver, Elizabeth Crown & Bill Wallace, the Eleven Eleven Foundation / Jim & Wendy Abrams, ITW / Mr. and Mrs. E. Scott Santi, Anne & Rob Krebs / Ravinia Centennial Fund, LeAnn Pedersen Pope & Clyde Smith McGregor, and numerous individual supporters.

Designed by Chicago-based Lohan Architecture under the guidance of Principal Architect Michael Barnes, the Pavilion retains its iconic roofline while dramatically enhancing the experience for audiences and performers alike. New design features include the deeper Negaunee Stage with a new acoustic shell by Wenger Corporation; a state-of-the-art audio system; enhanced theatrical and architectural lighting; modernized production booths; a dedicated video production room; and upgraded audience seating with significantly improved accessibility.

The redesign also introduces architectural details that connect the Pavilion to Ravinia's history and landscape, including warm wood elements and geometric motifs inspired by the historic Martin Theatre windows. Throughout the project, the design team sought to preserve the Pavilion's openness to the surrounding park while creating a more immersive and flexible performance environment capable of supporting everything from orchestral concerts to major contemporary touring productions.

Back-of-house facilities have been comprehensively renovated through the creation of The Negaunee Foundation Artist Center, which includes new dressing rooms and artist areas, expanded warm-up and rehearsal spaces, renovated production offices, enhanced broadcast capabilities, and improved loading and operational infrastructure.

The July 11 opening concert launches the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's 90th summer residency at Ravinia and anchors a season that celebrates Ravinia's enduring role as one of the country's most distinctive cultural destinations. Additional artists featured throughout the summer include Paul Simon, Brandi Carlile, Snoop Dogg, Gladys Knight, Ricky Martin, Hugh Jackman, Miranda Lambert, Alabama Shakes, Chance the Rapper, Bonnie Raitt, Kool & The Gang, Rod Stewart, and Ziggy Marley.

Future projects in the next phase of renovation will include continued enhancements to the Martin Theatre and Bennett Gordon Hall, as well as additional outdoor performance spaces, as Ravinia advances toward its 125th anniversary celebrations in 2029.

ABOUT RAVINIA

Ravinia believes in the power of shared, live-music moments to inspire ourselves, our communities, and the world. Ravinia's historic 36-acre park is home to North America's longest-running outdoor music festival and serves as an enchanting place to experience concerts throughout the summer. With a foundational focus on classical music, featuring the long-standing annual summer residency of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Ravinia is one of the most artistically diverse music festivals in the world, spotlighting renowned rock, pop, jazz, R&B, indie, and country artists across the concert schedule.

A not-for-profit organization, Ravinia also enriches lives through professional music performance training in the Steans Institute as well as through youth and adult educational programs and community engagement with Reach Teach Play. Ravinia's initiatives and programming create memorable experiences that connect people, foster curiosity, and ensure that the joy of live music is accessible to all.

Ravinia is located about 20 miles north of Chicago in Highland Park, IL. Bordered by Green Bay and Lake Cook Roads, Ravinia has the only private train platform in Illinois, with Metra's Union Pacific North Line stopping at the Grand Entrance during the summer.

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...