Raven Theatre's TAKE FLIGHT SUMMER CAMP Returns To In-Person Classes For 2022

Raven Theatre has announced its Take Flight Summer Camp will return to in-person classes this summer, featuring two training sessions in theatre arts for kids ages 6 - 14.

Great for beginners looking to learn the basics of performance or more advanced actors looking to hone their skills, Raven's team of professional teaching artists will help kids feel the confidence to contribute to the artistic process and the courage to try something new.

Over the course of two weeks, campers will create their own theatrical adaptations inspired by classic and popular children's stories. Their original work will be performed for family and friends on the final day of camp.



The two-week sessions are held Monday - Friday from 9 am - 3 pm, with an option of extended daycare from 3 - 4 pm, at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

Please note: For everyone's safety, Raven Theatre requires full proof of vaccinations and masks for all campers. All COVID-19 policies and requirements will be updated at raventheatre.com/covid-19.

To register, please visit www.raventheatre.com/education/camps. Tuition is $600 with a $75 "early bird" discount available through May 9, 2022 using code "EARLYBIRD." For additional information, e-mail mechelle@raventheatre.com or call (773) 338-2177.

Take Flight Summer Camp 2022 Sessions:

July 5 - 15, 2022

SESSION 1: PETER PAN!

Peter & Wendy (ages 6-9) Based on the book by J.M. Barrie

With a sprinkle of Pixie dust and a handful of happy thoughts, fly away with Peter and the Darlings this summer on a wondrous flight to Neverland! Write your own magical adventures full of pirates, fairies, lost boys and even a tick-tock crock!

Peter and the Starcatcher (ages 10-14) Based on the book Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson

Go on a fantastical high seas adventure to find out how a miserable, lonely orphan becomes the legendary boy who refuses to grow up. From pillaging pirates to unlikely heroes, follow Peter and Molly as they travel aboard the Neverland ship headed for a faraway land on their mission to save the world and protect a treasure trunk filled with magical star stuff!

July 18 - 29, 2022

SESSION 2: ANCIENT QUESTS!

Zeus the Mighty: The Quest for the Golden Fleas (ages 6-9) Based on the book by Crispin Boyer

Mount Olympus Pet Center in Athens, Georgia can only have one true leader, and Zeus the Mighty, a power-hungry hamster, needs to prove himself before a pet store rebellion! Join Zeus and his other companions-Athena the cat, Demeter the cricket, Ares the dog, and Poseidon the puffer fish-on their hilarious adventure for the Golden Fleas!

Camp Half-Blood (ages 10-14) Based on the Percy Jackson series by Rick Riordan

Vanquish sirens and sea monsters! Triumph over one-eyed giants! Come face-to-face with gods and goddesses! This session will explore what it really means to be brave through a one-of-a-kind devised piece inspired by the many heroes and heroines of Camp Half-Blood.