Raue Center To Host Reception For 6x6 Project Fundraiser

Raue Center For The Arts announces its newest fundraising initiative, the 6x6 Project, will culminate in a public reception on June 29, 2019. Artists and the community are invited to attend the event, which will feature all of the art submitted for the 6x6 Project.

"As an arts center, we are always looking for ways to deepen our community's connection through the power and magic of the fine arts. The 6x6 Project is exciting because it allows us to showcase some of the incredible talent in our community and beyond," says Economic Development Manager, James Knight. "It's a chance to contribute your own work of art, to showcase your own vision and to help cultivate a love for the arts in the next generation," he continues. "The 6x6 Project falls in such step with our mission of making the arts as accessible as possible that we hope this is the first year of many that we'll be promoting this event."

The 6x6 Project is a fundraiser and online art auction/exhibition, with all proceeds benefiting Raue Center's educational programs, Mission Imagination and Sage Studio, which have been enriching the lives of children in the local community since 2001.

Artists of all ages and abilities have participated in the inaugural 6x6 Project by creating original works of art, in a variety of mediums, on 6-by-6 inch canvases. The fundraiser has received over 170 pieces of art, with submissions from professional and amateur artists alike.

All artwork submitted to the 6x6 Project will be available for viewing online and can be bid on in an online auction running June 8 - 29, 2019 at charityauction.bid/6x6project. All artwork will start at a bidding price of $30 per canvas. During this time, members of the community may also see the canvases in person, with mini-mosaics installed in various locations in Crystal Lake, McHenry and Woodstock.

The 6x6 Project will culminate in a public reception at Raue Center at 6 p.m. on June 29, 2019. Artists and the community are invited to view the full mosaic installation featuring all submissions, which will remain available for auction until 8 p.m. Light appetizers and sweets will be available during the event, as well as a cash bar. Admission is free to all.

For more information on the 6x6 Project and Raue Center's educational programs, visit rauecenter.org or facebook.com/6x6project.





