Raue Center School For The Arts Will Host Three Fall Classes

It all kicks off November 1 - December 3, 2023 with Santa Letters, an original holiday show and devised theatre class.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

 Raue Center has announced the return of its School for the Arts education program (RCSA) with three new classes. 

It all kicks off November 1 - December 3, 2023 with Santa Letters, an original holiday show and devised theatre class. This class will help develop students’ skills in collaboration, ensemble work, improv, acting, and writing using contemporary theatre exercises to bring an original holiday story to life for performances on Raue Center’s mainstage December 1 - 3, 2023.  There are only 25 spots available for students ages 7-18. 

“RSCA’s education program is about enriching and growing the abilities of all those enrolled in our classes and shows,” says Director of Education Rob Scharlow.  

“My goal with the program is to provide students the guidance they need to succeed, not only in the arts but within themselves. Finding the confidence to be who they want to be. To explore and discover aspects of themselves that they perhaps didn’t know existed. RCSA can give students that opportunity! That’s why over the next couple of months we’re offering things like our Holiday Show. Sharing information and guidance with the college application process with our College Advising Workshop and capping the 2023 year with 2 unbelievable guests from California who will be sharing their knowledge, passion, and tips for working in front of the camera in our TV/Film On-Camera Acting Masterclass. "

Join us Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Raue Center For The Arts for “Theatre Majors: College Advising and Audition Workshop.”  is the perfect fit for students interested in pursuing a college major related to theatre, this workshop helps high school students and their parents navigate the confusing and challenging application process,

The Fall devised theatre class and the Theater Majors workshop are both led by Nick Hrutkay, an award-winning director, and teaching artist who currently serves as the Director of Education and Assistant Artistic Director for the internationally acclaimed Stagedoor Manor. His work has been seen at theaters across the country. Nick is the former Artistic Director of Keystone Repertory Theater and The Huron Playhouse, one the longest-running summer stock theaters in the United States. Nick is the recipient of an ArtWorks Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, a Broadway World Award for Best Director of a Musical, and the 2010 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival / Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Fellowship. 

Finally, round out the year with a two-day Film &TV On-Camera Acting Masterclass with Austin and Colleen Basis,  Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, December 10, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.  This two-day, in-person masterclass will cover the basics of screen acting from understanding key on-set terminology to performing for the camera. This masterclass is open to participants ages 14 – 18 and observers ages 7 + (those 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult. 12 participating students max. Unlimited observing students). 

AUSTIN BASIS is an actor, writer, producer, and graduate of The Actors Studio Drama School with an MFA in Acting, where he is a lifetime member. There, he’s had the privilege of working with Al Pacino, Faye Dunaway & Estelle Parsons; and under the tutelage of Ellen Burstyn, Harvey Keitel, Martin Landau, and Arthur Penn. Austin played head writer Alvin Blank in the 5th & final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and is most known for his role as J.T. Forbes in the series Beauty And The Beast. He was also a series regular on The CW drama Life Unexpected. Austin’s vast television & film experience has allowed him to share the screen with Viola Davis, Larry David, Claire Danes, Harvey Keitel, Sandra Oh, Vincent D’Onofrio, Christine Baranski, Rachel Brosnahan, Hank Azaria, Michael Lerner, Barry Bostwick, and Austin Butler. He has appeared on numerous TV shows including Curb Your Enthusiasm, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, Homeland, How To Get Away With Murder, Lucifer, Little Fires Everywhere, Supernatural, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Casual, and LAW & ORDER: Criminal Intent. His film credits include J. Edgar (directed by Clint Eastwood) among many others. 

COLLEEN BASIS is a Los Angeles-based Acting Coach. She began her career as a professional actor after graduating from George Washington University, performing for The Olney Theatre’s National Players. In NY, she created her own conservatory program at the Michael Howard Studio, working with influential teachers Larry Singer (founder of Larry Singer Studios), Michael Howard, Patsy Rodenburg, Olympia Dukakis, and Ali Farahnakian. Her acting career then took her to Los Angeles, and there she shifted her focus to private coaching and casting.​ Her wide variety of industry experience helps guide actors as they navigate the complexities of being a Professional Actor throughout their careers. An actor’s creative process and career trajectory aren’t “One Size Fit’s All.” Colleen provides a personalized & functional approach that helps actors bridge their training, creativity, and real-world demands so they can capitalize on the opportunities of being a working actor.

Her long list of clients includes Emmy Award Winner Kerry Washington, People’s Choice Winner Austin Basis (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Reggie Austin (On My Block), Aria Song (Yellowstone), Rebekka Johnson (GLOW), Rachel Drummond (911) and many more recognizable Film & TV actors.




