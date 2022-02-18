Raue Center Presents ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE in March

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 18, 2022  

Based on a true story! Raue Center For The Arts is excited to bring a musical based on the true story of Patsy Cline's friendship with Houston housewife and fan Louise Seger to the stage! "Always... Patsy Cline" opens on March 19, 2022, and runs select dates through April 16, 2022.

"After so many years in COVID 19 lockdown, we are thrilled to be producing this amazing musical that really celebrates life and friendship," said artistic director, Richard Kuranda. "Sara Beth Tanner is a STAR that brings Patsy to life! Michelle Tibble is funny and charming as Louise Seger. This show is phenomenal thanks to Kevin, our director. He last mounted "The Addams Family" which broke box office records!"

In 1961, after meeting at one of Cline's concerts in Houston, the two women struck up a friendship. When Cline finally left for Dallas, her next job, the two women had exchanged addresses and telephone numbers. Seger never expected to hear from Cline again, but soon after she left, Seger received the first of many letters and phone calls from Cline. This pen-pal friendship lasted until Cline's untimely death in a plane crash in 1963 and is the inspiration for the heartfelt musical.

"Always... Patsy Cline" focuses on a fateful evening at Houston's Esquire Ballroom when Seger hears of Cline's death in a plane crash. Seger supplies a narrative while Cline floats in and out of the set singing tunes that made her famous - Anytime, Walkin' After Midnight, She's Got You, Sweet Dreams, and Crazy - to name a few.


