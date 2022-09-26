Randal Keith Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN In Concert

Broadway veteran Randal Keith will be joining the staged concert presentation of Stephen Schwartz and John Caird's Children of Eden in Chicago this October.

Randal Keith is best known as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables. He appeared in Les Mis for nearly 3,000 performances on Broadway and the National Tour, as well as Canada, China, and South Korea. Randal was awarded an Ovation award for Best Actor in a Musical for his work in Les Miserables. He is also one of the few to have played four separate principal roles with the The Phantom of the Opera, playing the Phantom in the First National Tour, as well as Raoul, Monsiuer Andre and Piagni during his six years on tour and three years in Vegas. He relocated to Las Vegas to open the Vegas production of Spamalot as Sir Bedevere and eventually took over the role of King Arthur. Randal starred in Steve Wynn's Showstoppers at the Wynn Casino for two years and could be seen as part of BAZ, Star-Crossed Love at the Palazzo, Marilyn the New Musical at the Paris Theater, and Cocktail Cabaret at Caesar's Palace. Randal has performed across the country singing in concert with symphony orchestras as well as his solo shows. Most recently, Randal has appeared in Frank Wildhorn's The Count of Monte Christo and a new version of Frank Wildhorn's Wonderland, both at Tuacahn Center of the Arts. While a Tuacahn, Randal has also appeared as Daddy Warbucks in Annie and George Banks in Mary Poppins. Randal's first CD, Life Has Been Good to Me, is available through iTunes and CD Baby.

Randal will be joining CHILDREN OF EDEN IN CONCERT co-stars, Grammy winner, DAIVD PHELPS, international singing sensation, Sam Tsui, and GMA Dove Award winner, KORYN HAWTHORNE.

﻿Tickets for the concert event start at $45 and can be purchased through www.broadwayinchicago.com.