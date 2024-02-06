Photos/Video: First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At Drury Lane Theatre

The Tony Award-winning musical masterpiece features music by Jerry Bock, book by Joseph Stein, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Drury Lane Theatre has released first look photos and video of its final show of the 2023/2024 season, the beloved Fiddler on the Roof.

The Tony Award-winning musical masterpiece features music by Jerry Bock, book by Joseph Stein, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. Fiddler on the Roof was originally produced for the New York stage by Harold Prince and directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. 

The cast of Fiddler on the Roof includes Mark David Kaplan (Tevye), Janna Cardia (Golde), Emma Rosenthal (Tzeitel), Yael Chanukov (Hodel), Abby Goldberg (Chava), Lea Grace Biwer (Schprintze), Estella Mccarthy Schultz (Bielke), Michael Kurowski (Motel), Zach Sorrow (Perchik), Grant Kilian (Fyedka), Molly Dibble (Alternate Schprintze/Bielke), Janet Ulrich Brooks (Yenta), Joel Gelman (Lazar Wolf), Jeff Parker (Constable), with Dara Cameron (Fruma-Sarah), Thom Cox  (Nachum/Yussel), Bill Mcgough (Rabbi), Karl Hamilton (Mordcha), Susan Hofflander (Grandma Tzeitel), Nathan Kabara (Avram), Sam Shankman (Mendel). Rounding out the ensemble are Mack Alexander, Jenessa Altvater, Jessica Deahr, Daniel Hurst, Dani Johns, Will Leonard, Jordan Radis, Elizabeth Romero, Jacob Simon, Mitzi Smith, and Jodi Snyder.

"Now more than ever, Fiddler on the Roof speaks to the universal desire to protect our beliefs and traditions while the ground continually shifts beneath us,” comments director Elizabeth Margolius. “This new, evocative approach to Fiddler on the Roof puts the focus on the people in hopes of illuminating this story as never before and inspiring us to question who we are and what we will leave behind for future generations.”

Fiddler on the Roof is directed by Elizabeth Margolius with music direction by Chris Sargent and choreography by Rommy Sandhu. The creative team also includes Jack McGaw (scenic design), Linda Roethke (costume design), Jason Lynch (lighting design), Ray Nardelli (sound design), Mike Tutaj (projection design), Cassy Schillo (properties design) and Larry Baker (production stage manager). The associate director is Daren Leonard and the associate choreographer is John Michael Coppola.

Fiddler on the Roof runs through March 24, 2024, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets are available online at drurylanetheatre.com or by phone at (630) 530-0111.

Photo Credit: Brett Beiner

Mark David Kaplan and Company

Karl Hamilton, Sam Shankman, Mark David Kaplan

Yael Eden Chanukov, Emma Rosenthal, Abby Goldberg

Yael Eden Chanukov, Emma Rosenthal, Abby Goldberg

Mark David Kaplan and Company

Mark David Kaplan and Company

Janna Cardia, Emma Rosenthal, Yael Eden Chanukov, Zach Sorrow, Abby Goldberg, Mark David Kaplan, Lea Grace Biwer, Estella McCarthy Schultz, Michael Kurowski

The Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Abby Goldberg, Michael Kurowski, Emma Rosenthal, Yael Eden Chanukov, Janna Cardia, Mark David Kaplan, Estella McCarthy Schultz, Lea Grace Biwer, Zach Sorrow

Mark David Kaplan, Janna Cardia

Janna Cardia, Janet Rich Brooks

Emma Rosenthal, Bill McGough, Michael Kurowski, and Company





Recommended For You