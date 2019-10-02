Photos & Videos from Paramount Theatre's Production of NEWSIES in Aurora

Newsies, the musical that took Broadway by storm, is now playing through October 20 at Paramount Theatre in Aurora. Audiences and critics both agree: Newsies is a hit! Chicago Tribune says you'll be knocked out. WGN's Dean Richards says it's a must see.

High in the skyscrapers of New York City, Joseph Pulitzer is plotting a way to increase the revenue of his declining newspaper; while down in the streets, newsboys hawk papers on corners barely making enough to survive. When Pulitzer raises the price of the paper, delivery boy Jack Kelly organizes a strike to show Pulitzer and his gang of cronies they're not going to be pushed into the gutter.

Newsies is a rousing musical nominated for 8 Tony Awards, winning Best Choreography and Best Score. Featuring music from Alan Menken, the 8-time Oscar-winning genius behind scores from some of the most popular Disney films of all time, including Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas and Beauty and the Beast, Newsies is refreshing, inspirational and a huge feel-good show for the whole family. Want good news? Then you want Newsies.

Newsies is now playing through October 20 at Paramount Theatre in Aurora. Head west on I-88 and see why Paramount is one of the top Jeff Award-winning theaters in the Chicago area producing shows that rival Broadway in talent and quality. Tickets start at just $38 with performances Wednesday through Sunday. Get your tickets now at ParamountAurora.com.

Check out photos from the Paramount Theatre production of NEWSIES:



Travis Austin Wright, Jarais Musgrove and Evan C. Dolan. Photo by Liz Lauren



Photo by Liz Lauren



Photo by Liz Lauren



Evan C. Dolan (jumping). Photo by Liz Lauren



Alex Prakken. Photo by Liz Lauren



Photo by Liz Lauren



Alex Prakken (front and center). Photo by Liz Lauren



Photo by Liz Lauren