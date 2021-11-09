Photos: Two River Theater Presents RADIO GOLF

Set in 1997, Radio Golf is the final play of August Wilson's American Century Cycle, a series of ten plays documenting the African American experience throughout the twentieth century. The production marks Two River Theater's sixth play from the Cycle and will run now through November 21, 2021 in Two River's Rechnitz Theater.

Much of the show's original cast has returned to the critically acclaimed production, which was forced to shut down early in its March 2020 run including: Wayne DeHart (Elder Joseph Barlow), Nathan James (Sterling Johnson), Carl Hendrick Louis (Harmond Wilks) and Robbie Williams (Roosevelt Hicks). Toccarra Cash joins the cast in the role of Mame Wilks.

The creative team includes scenic designer Ed Haynes, costume designer Karen Perry, lighting designer Driscoll Otto, sound designer Kay Richardson, and wig designer Erin Hicks. The casting is by Heidi Griffiths & Kate Murray, and the production stage manager is Megan Smith.