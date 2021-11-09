Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Two River Theater Presents RADIO GOLF

pixeltracker

The production marks Two River Theater's sixth play from August Wilson's American Century Cycle.

Nov. 9, 2021  

Set in 1997, Radio Golf is the final play of August Wilson's American Century Cycle, a series of ten plays documenting the African American experience throughout the twentieth century. The production marks Two River Theater's sixth play from the Cycle and will run now through November 21, 2021 in Two River's Rechnitz Theater.

Much of the show's original cast has returned to the critically acclaimed production, which was forced to shut down early in its March 2020 run including: Wayne DeHart (Elder Joseph Barlow), Nathan James (Sterling Johnson), Carl Hendrick Louis (Harmond Wilks) and Robbie Williams (Roosevelt Hicks). Toccarra Cash joins the cast in the role of Mame Wilks.

The creative team includes scenic designer Ed Haynes, costume designer Karen Perry, lighting designer Driscoll Otto, sound designer Kay Richardson, and wig designer Erin Hicks. The casting is by Heidi Griffiths & Kate Murray, and the production stage manager is Megan Smith.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

Photos: Two River Theater Presents RADIO GOLF
Carl Hendrick Louis

Photos: Two River Theater Presents RADIO GOLF
Toccarra Cash and Carl Hendrick Louis

Photos: Two River Theater Presents RADIO GOLF
Wayne DeHart

Photos: Two River Theater Presents RADIO GOLF
Carl Hendrick Louis and Wayne DeHart

Photos: Two River Theater Presents RADIO GOLF
Toccarra Cash

Photos: Two River Theater Presents RADIO GOLF
Robbie Williams, Carl Hendrick Louis and Nathan James

Photos: Two River Theater Presents RADIO GOLF
Carl Hendrick Louis


Related Articles View More Chicago Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Mean Girls Unisex Names Tee
Mean Girls Unisex Names Tee
Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary Tour Tee
Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary Tour Tee
Beautiful As You Feel Magnet
Beautiful As You Feel Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Get A First Look At Adam Pascal, Olivia Valli & More In PRETTY WOMAN On Tour
  • VIDEO: Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro Begin OSTM Municipal Portas Theatre Series
  • GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE Comes to Rio De Janeiro With Brazilian Superstars
  • VIDEO: Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro Hosts 'TMRJ Told by History'