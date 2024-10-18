Photos: The Impostors Theatre Company In Rehearsal for PILOT ISLAND & HER KEEPERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After their critically acclaimed fifth season, The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) returns with the highly anticipated world premiere of Pilot Island & Her Keepers, a haunting new play by ITC ensemble member Kayla Belec, directed by ITC Artistic Director Stefan Roseen. See photos from inside rehearsal.

Inspired by the true stories of lighthouse keepers whose lives were changed by the treacherous waters of Death’s Door, this evocative production transports the audience to the heart of the Great Lakes, where the real-life Pilot Island lighthouse still stands sentinel over dangerous waters.

Pilot Island & Her Keepers runs from November 8 to November 23, 2024, at ITC's resident home, The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622.

Photo Credit: The Impostors Theatre Company



Pilot Island & Her Keepers in Rehearsal

Pilot Island & Her Keepers in Rehearsal

Pilot Island & Her Keepers in Rehearsal

Pilot Island & Her Keepers in Rehearsal

Pilot Island & Her Keepers in Rehearsal

Pilot Island & Her Keepers in Rehearsal

Pilot Island & Her Keepers in Rehearsal

Pilot Island & Her Keepers in Rehearsal

Comments