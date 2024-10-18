News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: The Impostors Theatre Company In Rehearsal for PILOT ISLAND & HER KEEPERS

Pilot Island & Her Keepers runs from November 8 to November 23, 2024, at ITC's resident home, The Den Theatre.

By: Oct. 18, 2024
After their critically acclaimed fifth season, The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) returns with the highly anticipated world premiere of Pilot Island & Her Keepers, a haunting new play by ITC ensemble member Kayla Belec, directed by ITC Artistic Director Stefan Roseen. See photos from inside rehearsal.

Inspired by the true stories of lighthouse keepers whose lives were changed by the treacherous waters of Death’s Door, this evocative production transports the audience to the heart of the Great Lakes, where the real-life Pilot Island lighthouse still stands sentinel over dangerous waters.

Pilot Island & Her Keepers runs from November 8 to November 23, 2024, at ITC's resident home, The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622.

Photo Credit: The Impostors Theatre Company

Pilot Island & Her Keepers in Rehearsal

Pilot Island & Her Keepers in Rehearsal

Pilot Island & Her Keepers in Rehearsal

Pilot Island & Her Keepers in Rehearsal

Pilot Island & Her Keepers in Rehearsal

Pilot Island & Her Keepers in Rehearsal

Pilot Island & Her Keepers in Rehearsal

Pilot Island & Her Keepers in Rehearsal



