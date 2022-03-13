Photos: Sneak Peek at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Music Theatre Works

Music Theater Works's production of the Tony-Award winning La Cage Aux Folles, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Harvey Fierstein, directed by Producing Artistic Director Kyle Dougan and music directed by Kyra Leigh with choreography by Christopher Chase Carter is now playing through April 3.

The running time is currently two hours and 40 minutes including one 15-minute intermission. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 1 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m. Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at $19.50 - $106 with Meet and Greet with Ginger Minj options with Gingersnap!, group discounts and discounted 2022 subscriptions at MusicTheaterWorks.com.

The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book and Best Revival of a Musical, La Cage Aux Folles is a night full of belly-laughs. Based on the hit French farce that also inspired West End and international productions and Hollywood's "The Birdcage," this Broadway smash has a hilarious book by Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy and Kinky Boots) and a score by the king of show tunes, Jerry Herman (Hello, Dolly! and Mame). With "RuPaul's Drag Race" headliner, Ginger Minj*, as "Albin" and costumes by "Project Runway" designer Justin LeBlanc, the Music Theater Works rendition of this classic is guaranteed to be one of the most entertaining productions of the year.

The theater will be transformed into La Cage's elegant St. Tropez nightclub complete with an onstage bar and surprises at every turn. And when a non-traditional family's future in-laws come for a visit, La Cage shines the spotlight on family, love, commitment and drag as the truth comes out in the wildest of ways.

The cast of La Cage Aux Folles includes Ginger Minj (she/her/hers, Albin); Jason Richards (he/him/his, Georges); Christopher Ratliff, (he/him/his, Jean-Michel); Dane Strange (he/him/his, Jacob); Thomas E. Squires (he/him/his, Dindon/Renaud); Caron Buinis (she/her/hers, Marie Dindon/Mme. Renaud); Honey West (she/her/hers, Jacqueline/Albin understudy); Anthony Whitaker (he/him/his, Francis); Darryl D'Angelo Jones (he/him/his,Tabarro); Daniel Hurst (he/him/his,Chantal); Matthew Weidenbener (he/him/his, Hanna); Gabe Kohlbeck (he/him/his, Mercedes); Brian Selcik (he/him/his, Bitelle); Jordon Taylor (she/her/hers, Phaedra); Anna Brown (she/her/hers, ensemble); Gus Franchere (he/him/his, Les Cagelles understudy); Michelle Hackman (she/her/hers, Marie Dindon, Mme. Renaud and Jacqueline understudy); Cary Lovett (he/him/his, Georges understudy); Tom Shea, (he/him/his, Dindon, Renaud and Francis understudy); Ariel Triunfo (she/her/hers, Anne/Les Cagelles understudy); Riley Vogel (he/him/his,Angelique/Jean Michel understudy) and Shaun White (he/him/his, Les Cagelles understudy).

The La Cage Aux Folles orchestra include Linda Madonia (she/her/hers, conductor/keyboards); Eugene Dizon (he/him/his, keyboards 1); Cara Strauss (she/her/hers, reeds); Amy Nelson, (she/her/hers, trumpet); Catie Hickey (she/her/hers, trombone); Joseph Krzysiak (he/him/his, bass) and Anthony Scandora (he/him/his, drums).

The La Cage Aux Folles production team includes Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan, ((he/him/his/them/their/theirs,director); Kyra Leigh, (she/her/hers, music director); Christopher Chase Carter, (he/him/his, choreography); Tommy Novak, (they/them/theirs, assistant director); Scott Davis, (he/him/his, scenic design); Eric Bakus, (he/him/his, sound design); Justin LeBlanc, (he/him/his, costume design); Andrew Meyers, (he/him/his, lighting design); Sheryl Williams (she/her/hers, intimacy coach) and Hayley E. Wallenfeldt, (she/her/hers, props design).

Health Safety Procedure:

ALL GUESTS will be required to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status and to present their photo ID with proof of full vaccination from COVID-19 with an approved vaccine. Please visit https://www.musictheaterworks.com/health-safety-procedures/ for more information.

ABOUT GINGER MINJ, "Albin"

Long before she held court as a finalist on season 7 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," Ginger Minj reigned as The Comedy Queen of The South from her homebase in Orlando, Florida. The self-professed "nicest bitch you'll ever meet" cites classic funny ladies Carol Burnett, Lucille Ball and Dolly Parton as her idols. "Anyone who can pile three wigs on their head, squeeze their body into a beaded and rhinestoned gown and serve humor alongside the glamour is my hero," says Minj. That's why she coined the term "Glamour Toad'' to describe her unique persona.

In 2016, Ginger released her debut album, "Sweet Tea," which was soon followed by years spent touring the world and performing showtunes for Broadway royalty on national television. With more than 200,000 global streams, Ginger Minj went on to star in the 2018 Netflix feature film, "Dumplin'" (Jennifer Anniston, Dove Cameron) and in June 2021 released her sophomore album "Gummy Bear," which peaked at #2 on the iTunes Comedy Album Charts. She then followed up in September 2021 with her third studio album, "Double Wide Diva," which peaked at #10 on the iTunes Country Album Charts.

Ginger Minj was a finalist of Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" and is continuously working on exciting projects to come in 2022 including a new book entitled "Southern Fried Sass" which tells her life story through stories and family recipes.

Check out the photos from the show below!