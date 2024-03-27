Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of PURPOSE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Directed by Phylicia Rashad, the production will run through April 28, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is currently preseting the world premiere of Purpose, an epic family drama by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad. Purpose is running through April 28, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.
Check out photos from opening night!
Purpose features ensemble members Alana Arenas (David Makes Man, The Brother/Sister Plays), Glenn Davis (King James, Downstate) and Jon Michael Hill (Elementary, Pass Over) with Ayanna Bria Bakari (Last Night and the Night Before, The Chi), Harry Lennix (through April 17, 2024, The Blacklist, The DC Universe), Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: SVU, I Wanna Dance with Somebody) and Cedric Young (April 18 – 28, 2024, Familiar, Lindiwe, The Chi).
For decades, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home to Illinois with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black radicalism. Spirited, hilarious and filled with intrigue, Purpose is an epic family drama – a long-awaited world premiere from one of the country’s most celebrated voices.
The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design), Rob Milburn & Michael Bodeen (Sound Design), Tyrone Phillips (Associate Director), Matt Hawkins (Fight Choreographer), Kate DeVore (Vocal Coach), Jonathan L. Green (Dramaturg), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager).
Photo credit: Elías Carmona-Rivera
Harry Lennix, Ayanna Bria Bakari, Tamara Tunie and ensemble members Alana Arenas, Jon Michael Hill and Glenn Davis
Harry Lennix, Ayanna Bria Bakari, Tyrone Phillips, Tamara Tunie, Phylicia Rashad, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Glenn Davis, Jon Michael Hill and Alana Arenas
Phylicia Rashad and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Brooke Flanagan, Harry Lennix, Ayanna Bria Bakari, Tyrone Phillips, Tamara Tunie, Phylicia Rashad, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Glenn Davis, Jon Michael Hill, Alana Arenas and Audrey Francis
S. Mayumi Grigsby, Harry Lennix, Associate Director Tyrone Phillips, Ayanna Bria Bakari, Tamara Tunie, Director Phylicia Rashad, Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Glenn Davis, Jon Michael Hill, Alana Arenas and Kenya K. Merritt
Phylicia Rashad and Tyrone Phillips
Yasen Peyankov, Audrey Francis, Celeste M. Cooper, Cliff Chamberlain, Glenn Davis, Jon Michael Hill, Alana Arenas, Robert Breuler, Tim Hopper and Tarell Alvin McCraney
Harry Lennix, Leelai Demoz and Glenn Davis
Harry Lennix, Ayanna Bria Bakari, Adisa Bakari and Saran Bakari
Ericka Ratcliff and Penelope Walker
Omer Abbas Salem, Brandon Rivera, Paul Michael Thomson, Brianna Buckley and Brenna Distasio
JC Clementz with Caitlin and Samuel Roukin
