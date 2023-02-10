Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get a Sneak Peek at the Cast of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences

Families are invited to enjoy this musical take on the beloved Charles Schulz comic, running February 17 through April 1.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences is kicking off its 2023 children's theatre season with YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. Families are invited to enjoy this musical take on the beloved Charles Schulz comic, running February 17 through April 1, with a press opening on Saturday, February 25 at 10am at the Marriott Theatre, located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts bunch explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. This special one-hour presentation is directed and choreographed by Linda Fortunato, with Musical Director/Conductor Rick Bertone and Musical Supervisor Ryan T. Nelson.

Get a first look at photos below!

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN is a charming musical that is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages! The whole crew will be in attendance: bossy Lucy is hopelessly in love with piano prodigy Schroeder who doesn't give her the time of day, perfectionist Sally is still mocking blanket-toting Linus, Snoopy is in the doghouse, and Charlie Brown is in rare form. Brief vignettes span the months from Valentine's Day to Beethoven Day, from wild optimism to utter despair. Includes additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and dialogue by Michael Mayer from the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival.

This production of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN stars Patrick Michael Tierney as "Charlie Brown," Matthew Bettencourt as "Schroeder," Tafadzwa Diener as "Lucy," Andres Enriquez as "Snoopy," Jackson Evans as "Linus," and Amanda Walker as "Sally," with understudies Lexie Bailey, Dan Gold, Maya McQueen, Justin Payton Nelson, Quinn Simmons and Ethan Warren.

The Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences team will be led by Associate Artistic Director Katie Johannigman, with costume design by Evelyn Danner, wig design by Megan Pirtle, lighting design by Lee Fiskness, scenic and prop design by Patrick Ham and sound design by Rick Sims. The stage manager is Michael Hendricks.

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN plays most Wednesdays through Sundays at 10am with select 12:30 pm performances, including an enhanced spring break schedule. Visit MarriottTheatre.com or call 847.634.0200 for exact schedule, as show times and dates vary. Tickets are $15.75, excluding tax and handling fees. Call for substantial group discounts over 20 tickets. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or visit www.MarriottTheatre.com.

Photo credit: Brandon Dahlquist

Andres Enriquez, Patrick Michael Tierney

The cast

The cast

Amanda Walker, Patrick Michael Tierney

Andres Enriquez

Patrick Michael Tierney

Tafadzwa Diener, Amanda Walker

Tafadzwa Diener, Amanda Walker

Jackson Evans, Amanda Walker

Matthew Bettencourt, Tafadzwa Diener

The cast

The cast




