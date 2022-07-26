Photos: Get a First Look at The New Coordinates' AMERICAN SIDE EFECTOS at The Den Theatre
American Side Efectos features Debbie Baños, Gabby Diaz, Sonja Lynn Mata, Dani Mauleon and Shannon Leigh Webber.
The New Coordinates, formerly The New Colony, is welcoming back live audiences this summer with a workshop production of Debbie Baños's bittersweet memoir American Side Efectos, a raucous and ruthless dive into the American Dream directed by Esteban Arévalo Ibáñez. Originally produced as a solo show in the summer of 2021, TNC is presenting this piece-in-process as the artists deepen the storytelling to include an ensemble of actors. American Side Efectos will play through 31, 2022 at The Den Theatre (2A), 1331 N Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Pay-what-you-can tickets are currently available at thenewcoordinates.org.
Check out photos below!
American Side Efectos features Debbie Baños, Gabby Diaz, Sonja Lynn Mata, Dani Mauleon and Shannon Leigh Webber.
Debbie's second favorite holiday, right after Christmas, has always been the 4th of July, but this year she's not even in the mood for a festive hot dog. Tag along as little Debbie tries to make sense of Mami's mysterious medical issues as adult Debbie revisits her mother's journey immigrating from El Salvador to Arkansas.
The production team includes Shannon Webber (Scenic, Props and Costumes Designer), Jonah White (Lighting Designer), Debbie Baños and Jonathan Shannon (Sound Designers), Kholoud Sawaf (Dramaturg), Sharon Kushiner and Maddie Grovesteen (Props Assistants), Joseph Rodriguez-Barbera (Original Graphic Design), Persephone Van Ort (Production Manager) and Nick Savin (Stage Manager).
Photo credit: Michael Brosilow
Sonja Lynn Mata, Debbie Baños, Dani Mauleon and Gabriela Diaz
Debbie Baños and Gabriela Diaz
Dani Mauleon, Sonja Lynn Mata, Gabriela Diaz and Debbie Baños
Sonja Lynn Mata, Gabriela Diaz, Debbie Baños and Dani Mauleon
Dani Mauleon and Gabriela Diaz with (back, l to r) Debbie Baños and Sonja Lynn Mata
Gabriela Diaz, Dani Mauleon, Debbie Baños, Shannon Leigh Webber and Sonja Lynn Mata
Sonja Lynn Mata, Debbie Baños and Shannon Leigh Webber
Dani Mauleon and Gabriela Diaz
Gabriela Diaz, Sonja Lynn Mata, Debbie Baños and Dani Mauleon
Debbie Baños and Shannon Leigh Webber
Gabriela Diaz and Debbie Baños
Debbie Baños