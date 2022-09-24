Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Teatro Vista's ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN at Steppenwolf

The Teatro Vista production is co-presented at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, September 21-October 23, 2022

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 24, 2022  

Teatro Vista has released production photos from Enough to Let the Light In, a world premiere drama about love, truth, and the ghosts that won't let us go by Mexican-American actor/playwright/ filmmaker/director Paloma Nozicka.

Check out the photos below!

﻿It's co-presented at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater, September 21-October 23, 2022, as part of the 5th Destinos, Chicago International Latino Theater Festival.

Enough to Let the Light In is a riveting psychological thriller about girlfriends Marc and Cynthia, who start an evening together celebrating a milestone. But the night quickly devolves into chaos as buried secrets are revealed and lives are irrevocably changed.

Chicago's own Melissa DuPrey, known for her role as Dr. Sara Ortiz on ABC's Grey's Anatomy, plays Marc. Lisandra Tena, who trained at the Theater School of DePaul and played Lola Guerrero on AMC's Fear The Walking Dead, is Cynthia. Georgette Verdin directs.

Teatro Vista's production team includes Sotirios Livaditis (scenic design), Gregory Graham (costumes), Stefanie M. Senior (sound), Emma Deane (lights), Lonnae Hickman (props), Courtney Abbott (intimacy director), Adelina Feldman-Schultz (casting), Julie Jachym (production manager), Johnnie Schleyer (technical director) and Conchita Avitia (master electrician). Stage manager is Wendye Clarendon. Olivia Ellery is assistant stage manager. Covers are Gaby Moldovan and Sofia Tew. Lorena Diaz and Wendy Mateo are co-artistic directors of Teatro Vista. Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel is artistic producer.

Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater is located at 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Tickets, $25-$45, are on sale now at steppenwolf.org. The performance is presented in English. Runtime is 85 minutes.

Photo Credit: Joel Maisonet

Photos: First Look at Teatro Vista's ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN at Steppenwolf
Lisandra Tena and Melissa Duprey

Photos: First Look at Teatro Vista's ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN at Steppenwolf
Lisandra Tena and Melissa Duprey

Photos: First Look at Teatro Vista's ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN at Steppenwolf
Lisandra Tena and Melissa DuPrey

Photos: First Look at Teatro Vista's ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN at Steppenwolf
Melissa DuPrey and Lisandra Tena

Photos: First Look at Teatro Vista's ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN at Steppenwolf
Lisandra Tena

Photos: First Look at Teatro Vista's ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN at Steppenwolf
Melissa DuPrey

Photos: First Look at Teatro Vista's ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN at Steppenwolf
Lisandra Tena

Photos: First Look at Teatro Vista's ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN at Steppenwolf
Melissa DuPrey

Photos: First Look at Teatro Vista's ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN at Steppenwolf
Lisandra Tena and Melissa DuPrey

Photos: First Look at Teatro Vista's ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN at Steppenwolf
Melissa DuPrey and Lisandra Tena

Photos: First Look at Teatro Vista's ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN at Steppenwolf
Melissa DuPrey and Lisandra Tena

Photos: First Look at Teatro Vista's ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN at Steppenwolf
Melissa Duprey and Lisandra Tena


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Next Weekend - Inaugural Oktoberfest Kicks Off In Lakeview East Off Of BelmontNext Weekend - Inaugural Oktoberfest Kicks Off In Lakeview East Off Of Belmont
September 23, 2022

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, in partnership with the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce, has announced its inaugural Oktoberfest.
VIDEO: First Look at THE NOTEBOOK World Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare TheaterVIDEO: First Look at THE NOTEBOOK World Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
September 23, 2022

Chicago Shakespeare Theater is presenting the world premiere musical The Notebook, now extended by popular demand through October 30, 2022. Get a first look at footage from the production here!
AstonRep Theatre to Present BURIED CHILD at The Edge Theater in OctoberAstonRep Theatre to Present BURIED CHILD at The Edge Theater in October
September 23, 2022

AstonRep Theatre Company is launching it 15th and final season with a revival of Sam Shepard’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Buried Child directed by Ensemble Member Derek Bertelsen*, playing October 21 – November 19, 2022 at The Edge Theater.
Cast and Creative Team Announced for CABARET at Porchlight Music TheatreCast and Creative Team Announced for CABARET at Porchlight Music Theatre
September 23, 2022

Porchlight Music Theatre will present the Tony Award-winning landmark musical Cabaret, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts January 14 - February 12, 2023. Porchlight’s production is directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber, associate directed and choreographed by Brenda Didier and music directed by Linda Madonia.
THE NOTEBOOK World Premiere Extended at Chicago Shakespeare TheaterTHE NOTEBOOK World Premiere Extended at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
September 23, 2022

Chicago Shakespeare Theater has announced an additional block of tickets on sale for the world premiere musical The Notebook, now extended by popular demand through October 30, 2022.