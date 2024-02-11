Photos: First Look at TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY at Otherworld Theatre

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy live theatre production company in North America, has released new images from its first-ever original musical, TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody, with music composed by Brian Rasmussen. This fangtastic comical and creative take on the iconic Twilight saga runs February 9 - March 10, 2024 at the storefront theatre’s venue located at 3914 N. Clark St. in Chicago.

Check out the production photos below!

TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody is a side-splitting, fangtastic romp that hilariously reimagines the iconic Twilight saga with catchy tunes, uproarious humor, and an unforgettable twist. Audiences will sink their teeth into the beloved story of Bella and Edward, while poking fun at the supernatural world we all adore. Whether you are a die-hard Twilight fan or just looking for a howling good time, this musical parody promises an evening of laughter, love, and unforgettable moments.

The musical features music by Brian Rasmussen and book & lyrics by Tiffany Keane Schaefer. It is directed by Tiffany Keane Schaefer

The cast includes Rachel Arianna (Bella), Casey Huls (Edward), Maxwell Peters (Jacob / Mike / Emmett), Ginny Weant (Alice), Cosmo Coniglio (Charlie / Jasper), Lena Simone (Jessica / Victoria / Twihard), Nicholas Ian (Carlisle / Eric), Vivian Vaeth (Rene / Esme / Angela), Collin Borisenko (Aro), Trey Plutnicki (Tyler / James), Kyra Young (Rosalie / Twihard)

The creative team features Brian Rasmussen (Music Director, Composer, Pianist), Tiffany Keane Schaefer (Lyrics & Book, Director, Props, Set, & Costume Designer), Will Donovan (Lighting Designer), Ben McClymont (Assistant Director, Prop Designer), Kenna Bartlett (Stage Manager), Sam Campos (Fight Choreographer), Kira Nutter (Intimacy Designer), Jake Ganzer (Choreographer), Mark Hardy (Guitar), Thomas A. Jasek (Drums)

TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody opens Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. with performances every Friday and Saturday from 7:00 - 9:20 p.m. and Sunday from 2:00 - 4:20 p.m. until Sunday, March 10, 2024. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the button below. There are a limited number of Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for each performance.

ABOUT OTHERWORLD THEATRE COMPANY

Otherworld Theatre Company (3914 N. Clark St.) was founded in 2012 to bring a theatrical experience to the science fiction and fantasy genre. The Company’s work celebrates the depth of human imagination by engaging spectators in high quality storytelling. Otherworld Theatre Company stages original works in its pay-what-you-can Chicago, Illinois venue, presents virtual programming online, and produces immersive Live-Action Role Playing events through its partner company, Moonrise Games. For more information: www.otherworldtheatre.org