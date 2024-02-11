Photos: First Look at TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY at Otherworld Theatre

This fangtastic comical and creative take on the iconic Twilight saga runs February 9 - March 10, 2024.

By: Feb. 11, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard in a New DEATH BECOMES HER Promo Photo 1 Video: Watch Hilty & Simard in a New DEATH BECOMES HER Promo
Jennifer Morrison to Lead All-Women Cast of THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre Photo 2 Jennifer Morrison to Lead THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre
Review Roundup: Sufjan Stevens, Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury's ILLINOISE at Chica Photo 3 Review Roundup: Sufjan Stevens, Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury's ILLINOISE at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Review: HIGHWAY PATROL at Goodman Theatre Photo 4 Review: HIGHWAY PATROL at Goodman Theatre

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy live theatre production company in North America, has released new images from its first-ever original musical, TWIHARD!  A Twilight Musical Parody, with music composed by Brian Rasmussen. This fangtastic comical and creative take on the iconic Twilight saga runs February 9 - March 10, 2024 at the storefront theatre’s venue located at 3914 N. Clark St. in Chicago. 

Check out the production photos below!

TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody is a side-splitting, fangtastic romp that hilariously reimagines the iconic Twilight saga with catchy tunes, uproarious humor, and an unforgettable twist. Audiences will sink their teeth into the beloved story of Bella and Edward, while poking fun at the supernatural world we all adore. Whether you are a die-hard Twilight fan or just looking for a howling good time, this musical parody promises an evening of laughter, love, and unforgettable moments. 

The musical features music by Brian Rasmussen and book & lyrics by Tiffany Keane Schaefer. It is directed by Tiffany Keane Schaefer

The cast includes Rachel Arianna (Bella), Casey Huls (Edward), Maxwell Peters (Jacob / Mike / Emmett), Ginny Weant (Alice), Cosmo Coniglio (Charlie / Jasper), Lena Simone (Jessica / Victoria / Twihard), Nicholas Ian (Carlisle / Eric), Vivian Vaeth (Rene / Esme / Angela), Collin Borisenko (Aro), Trey Plutnicki (Tyler / James), Kyra Young (Rosalie / Twihard)

The creative team features Brian Rasmussen (Music Director, Composer, Pianist), Tiffany Keane Schaefer (Lyrics & Book, Director, Props, Set, & Costume Designer), Will Donovan (Lighting Designer), Ben McClymont (Assistant Director, Prop Designer), Kenna Bartlett (Stage Manager), Sam Campos (Fight Choreographer), Kira Nutter (Intimacy Designer),  Jake Ganzer (Choreographer), Mark Hardy (Guitar), Thomas A. Jasek (Drums)

TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody opens Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. with performances every Friday and Saturday from 7:00 - 9:20 p.m. and Sunday from 2:00 - 4:20 p.m. until Sunday, March 10, 2024. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the button below. There are a limited number of Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for each performance.

ABOUT OTHERWORLD THEATRE COMPANY

Otherworld Theatre Company (3914 N. Clark St.) was founded in 2012 to bring a theatrical experience to the science fiction and fantasy genre. The Company’s work celebrates the depth of human imagination by engaging spectators in high quality storytelling. Otherworld Theatre Company stages original works in its pay-what-you-can Chicago, Illinois venue, presents virtual programming online, and produces immersive Live-Action Role Playing events through its partner company, Moonrise Games. For more information: www.otherworldtheatre.org

Photo credit Nadir Waxali

Photos: First Look at TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY at Otherworld Theatre
Casey Huls and Rachel Arianna

Photos: First Look at TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY at Otherworld Theatre
Cosmo Coniglio, Trey Plutnicki, Ginny Weant, Nicholas Ian

Photos: First Look at TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY at Otherworld Theatre
Lena SImone, Trey Plutnicki, and Maxwell Peters

Photos: First Look at TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY at Otherworld Theatre
Maxwell Peters, Kyra Young, Ginny Weant, Cosmo Coniglio, Collin Borisenko, Rachel Arianna, Casey Huls, Trey Plutnicki, Nicholas Ian, and Vivian Vaeth

Photos: First Look at TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY at Otherworld Theatre
Nicholas Ian, Ginny Weant, Maxwell Peters, Rachel Arianna, and Kyra Young

Photos: First Look at TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY at Otherworld Theatre
Rachel Arianna and Casey Huls

Photos: First Look at TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY at Otherworld Theatre
Rachel Arianna and Casey Huls

Photos: First Look at TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY at Otherworld Theatre
Vivian Vaeth, Nicholas Ian, Maxwell Peters, Lena Simone, Ginny Weant, Cosmo Coniglio, and Trey Plutnicki




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Chicago Magic Lounge to Present Ondřej Pšeničkas 52 LOVERS as Spring Artist In Re Photo
Chicago Magic Lounge to Present Ondřej Pšenička's 52 LOVERS as Spring Artist In Residence, Beginning in April

Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago's home for close-up magic, will kick off its 2024 Artist-In-Residence series with magician Ondřej Pšenička's 52 Lovers. Learn more about the performance here!

2
Chicago Cabaret Professionals Will Present A Tribute Concert To Cole Porter Photo
Chicago Cabaret Professionals Will Present A Tribute Concert To Cole Porter

As a celebration and a tribute to the acclaimed composer and songwriter Cole Porter, Chicago Cabaret Professionals will present a “LET'S MISBEHAVE — the Wit and Genius of Cole Porter' in March. Learn more about the performance here!

3
Review: RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Photo
Review: RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

If new Artistic Director Edward Hall's RICHARD III is any indication of what Chicago audiences can come to expect during his tenure, they would do well to cheer, 'Long live the king.' The darkly comic historical thriller runs through March 3 at CST's Courtyard Theater.

4
Review: NOTES FROM THE FIELD At TimeLine Theatre Company Photo
Review: NOTES FROM THE FIELD At TimeLine Theatre Company

With NOTES FROM THE FIELD, playwright Anna Deavere Smith once again proves she’s a master of her genre of theatrical storytelling. Known for her documentary (or verbatim) plays, Smith presents monologues from 19 different interviews in this exploration of the school-to-prison pipeline in America. By allowing her interview subjects to literally speak for themselves, Smith has mastered the art of showing and not telling. NOTES FROM THE FIELD has a clear agenda; it’s a searing condemnation of the systemic failings of the American judicial, police, educational, and penitentiary institutions — and most notably a condemnation of the ways in which those systems have failed Black and Brown Americans. But Smith conveys her points with a blistering humanity (even if, at two hours and 40 minutes, I think she could have arrived at those points with a shorter run-time).

More Hot Stories For You

Chicago Magic Lounge to Present Ondřej Pšenička's 52 LOVERS as Spring Artist In Residence, Beginning in AprilChicago Magic Lounge to Present Ondřej Pšenička's 52 LOVERS as Spring Artist In Residence, Beginning in April
Chicago Cabaret Professionals Will Present A Tribute Concert To Cole PorterChicago Cabaret Professionals Will Present A Tribute Concert To Cole Porter
Broadway in Chicago Moves Up Curtain TimesBroadway in Chicago Moves Up Curtain Times
Mary Zimmerman's THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE Extends at Goodman TheatreMary Zimmerman's THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE Extends at Goodman Theatre

Videos

Get A First Look At RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre Video
Get A First Look At RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre
Glenn Davis on PURPOSE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Glenn Davis on PURPOSE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Watch Alessandro Corbelli Sing 'Miei Rampolli Femminini' from Rossini's CINDERELLA Video
Watch Alessandro Corbelli Sing 'Miei Rampolli Femminini' from Rossini's CINDERELLA
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists in Chicago Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists
Le Piano Chicago (2/12-2/12)Tracker PHOTOS
Warm on the Coolin' Board in Chicago Warm on the Coolin' Board
Greenhouse Theater Center (5/02-6/01)
Jersey Boys in Chicago Jersey Boys
Mercury Theater Chicago (3/15-5/19)
Richard Marx with special guest John Waite in Chicago Richard Marx with special guest John Waite
Auditorium Theatre (2/06-3/01)
Carnival of the Animals in Chicago Carnival of the Animals
Chicago Symphony Center (2/17-2/17)
Mr. Yunioshi in Chicago Mr. Yunioshi
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre (3/09-3/09)
She the People in Chicago She the People
The Center for Performing Arts (3/02-3/02)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in Chicago Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Sangamon Auditorium (2/17-2/18)
Cambridge Concert - Evanston in Chicago Cambridge Concert - Evanston
St. Luke's Episcopal Church (2/18-2/18)
It Was A Very Good Year-Sinatra, '54 in Chicago It Was A Very Good Year-Sinatra, '54
Venus Cabaret Theater (2/25-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You