Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre

Performances run through March 19.

Feb. 11, 2023  

Paramount Theatre has release production photos for Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's brilliant reimagining of the Grimm Brothers fairy tales, which runs through March 19, 2023.

Check out the photos below!

Venture into the woods with the Baker and his wife on a mystical journey to collect a red cape, a strand of yellow hair, a golden shoe and a white cow to break the spell cast by the Witch. Encounter Little Red Ridinghood searching for bread to feed her grandmother. Join Jack on his adventure up the beanstalk to save his cow Milky White. Attend the King's festival with Cinderella and her stepsisters. Discover Rapunzel locked away in a high tower. Come experience Into the Woods, but be aware, ever after isn't always happy.

The cast features Natalie Weiss as the Witch. Weiss replaces Stacie Bono, who withdrew from the production after accepting a role on Broadway. Weiss made her Broadway debut understudying the Menonettes in Everyday Rapture. Other career highlights include swinging the National Tour of Les Misérables and performing in the second National Tour of Wicked (Ensemble, Elphaba u/s). She is featured on the soundtrack for The Greatest Showman and can be heard on the original Broadway cast recording of Dear Evan Hansen. Weiss was also an American Idol Season 4 Semi-Finalist.

The cast also features Larry Yando (Narrator/Mysterious Man), Sarah Bockel (Baker's Wife), Stephen Schellhardt (Baker), Hannah Fernandes (Cinderella), Will Koski (Jack), Alex Syiek (Cinderella's Prince/Wolf), Devin DeSantis (Rapunzel's Prince), Lucy Panush (Little Red Ridinghood), Molly Hernández (Rapunzel), Christine Bunuan (Jack's Mother), Stephanie Diaz (Milky White), Kelli Harrington (Cinderella's Stepmother), Landree Fleming (Lucinda), Ann Delaney (Florinda), Dana Tretta (Granny/Cinderella's Mother/Giant), Dakota Hughes (Steward) and Nnamdi K. Nwankwo (Cinderella's Father). Ensemble members are Grace Bobber, Marta Bady, Alanna Chavez, Adam Fane, Darian Goulding, Sophie Grimm and Ryan Stajmiger.

Paramount's staging of one of the most astounding and original fairytale retellings theatre has ever seen will be co-directed by Artistic Director, Jim Corti, and Associate Artistic Producer and Casting Director, Trent Stork. Corti, responsible for Paramount hits like Newsies, The Producers, Sweeney Todd and Les Misérables, remains Chicago's only theater artist to have won Jeff Awards as an actor, choreographer and director. Stork is still riding high after earning their first Jeff Award for Director-Musical-Large for mega-staging last season of Paramount's Kinky Boots.

Performances run through March 19: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and
7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (exception: No 1:30 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, February 1).

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Note: Into the Woods is suggested for ages 12 and up for violence and loud noises.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Lucy Panush and Hannah Fernandes

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Natalie Weiss

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Stephen Schellhardt, Natalie Weiss, and Sarah Bockel

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Stephen Schellhardt and Sarah Bockel

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Will Koski

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Molly Hernández

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Sarah Bockel and Stephen Schellhardt

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Hannah Louise Fernandes and Lucy Panush

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Stephen Schellhardt, Will Koski, Natalie Weiss, Hannah Louise Fernandes, and Lucy Panush

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Will Koski, Stephen Schellhardt, and Lucy Panush

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Natalie Weiss and Molly Hernández

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Molly Hernández

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Natalie Weiss and Larry Yando

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Alex Syiek and Devin DeSantis

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Adam Fane, Will Koski, Stephen Schellhardt, and Sarah Bockel

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Lucy Panush and Alex Syiek

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Hannah Louise Fernandes,Kelli Harrington, Ann Delaney, and Landree Fleming

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Hannah Louise Fernandes, Alanna Chavez, Sophie Grimm, Darian Goulding and Ryan Stajmiger

Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Stephen Schellhardt, Larry Yando, and Sarah Bockel




Photos: Get a Sneak Peek at the Cast of YOURE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott Theatr Photo
Photos: Get a Sneak Peek at the Cast of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences
Get a first look at YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences!
Salvador Dalí: The Image Disappears Exhibition to Open at The Art Institute Of Chic Photo
'Salvador Dalí: The Image Disappears' Exhibition to Open at The Art Institute Of Chicago This Month
The Art Institute will present Salvador Dalí: The Image Disappears, which explores the pivotal decade of the 1930s, when Salvador Dalí emerged as the inventor of his own personal brand of Surrealism.
UIS Performing Arts Center To Present AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF Photo
UIS Performing Arts Center To Present AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK
The UIS Performing Arts Center will present the first ever produced show with paid local actors, And Then They Came For Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank by James Still.
Celebrate Valentines Day With The Peppermint Patties At Borellis Restaurant Photo
Celebrate Valentine's Day With The Peppermint Patties At Borelli's Restaurant
Join The Peppermint Patties for dinner and a show as they perform 'Won't You Be My Galentine? An Evening of Love Songs at Borelli's Restaurant.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Get a Sneak Peek at the Cast of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott Theatre for Young AudiencesPhotos: Get a Sneak Peek at the Cast of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences
February 10, 2023

Get a first look at YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences!
'Salvador Dalí: The Image Disappears' Exhibition to Open at The Art Institute Of Chicago This Month'Salvador Dalí: The Image Disappears' Exhibition to Open at The Art Institute Of Chicago This Month
February 10, 2023

The Art Institute will present Salvador Dalí: The Image Disappears, which explores the pivotal decade of the 1930s, when Salvador Dalí emerged as the inventor of his own personal brand of Surrealism.
UIS Performing Arts Center To Present AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANKUIS Performing Arts Center To Present AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK
February 10, 2023

The UIS Performing Arts Center will present the first ever produced show with paid local actors, And Then They Came For Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank by James Still.
Celebrate Valentine's Day With The Peppermint Patties At Borelli's RestaurantCelebrate Valentine's Day With The Peppermint Patties At Borelli's Restaurant
February 10, 2023

Join The Peppermint Patties for dinner and a show as they perform 'Won't You Be My Galentine? An Evening of Love Songs at Borelli's Restaurant.
American Blues Theater Names Kristoffer Diaz The Recipient Of The 2022 Blue Ink Award For His Play THINGS WITH FRIENDSAmerican Blues Theater Names Kristoffer Diaz The Recipient Of The 2022 Blue Ink Award For His Play THINGS WITH FRIENDS
February 10, 2023

American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, announces the recipient of the 2023 Blue Ink Award is Kristoffer Diaz for his play Things With Friends. As part of the award, Diaz receives a $2,500 cash prize, a staged reading at American Blues Theater, and the opportunity to further develop his script with American Blues Theater.
share