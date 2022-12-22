Photos: First Look at LAST OUT: ELEGY OF A GREEN BERET at Steppenwolf Theatre

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is hosting a special presentation of Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret - a touring production championed by the Gary Sinise Foundation, playing two performances only January 20 & 21, 2023 at 7 pm in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Tickets ($20 general public; $5 veterans, active military and military families) are now on sale at steppenwolf.org/last-out or by calling (312) 335-1650.

Last Out, which has been performed across the country since 2018 and reached thousands of audiences, pulls from the experiences of the longest war in American history, a war fought mostly in the shadows. Written by Ret. Lt. Col Scott Mann and directed by Karl Bury, this epic play, performed by a cast of combat veterans and military-family members, validates the journey of our military veterans and their families while building genuine and well-informed understanding in the communities where they live.

Last Out playwright and creator Scott Mann adds, "Last Out is a story never told from a voice never heard. A love letter to civilians to let them know the cost of modern war. A love letter to our Gold Star families. And certainly a love letter to our active duty members, our reserve, our National guard and our veterans."

Last Out features Bryan Bachman, Lenny Bruce, Heather Corrigan, Cooper Mann, Scott Mann, Daniel Rodriguez and Chris Vetzel.

Army Green Beret Danny Patton is a modern-day warrior fighting battles that range from Afghanistan to his own living room. As the corrosive gears of war begin to rip apart his family, his integrity, and his soul, Danny is thrust into his final, eternal mission. On the other side, with Valhalla beckoning, he discovers that combat can be fueled by vengeance or by love... it just depends which price you are willing to pay. You've heard the war stories of the "First In." This is the untold true story of the Last Out.

For more information on the Gary Sinise Foundation, visit garysinisefoundation.org.