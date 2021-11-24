Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodman Theatre

Get a sneak-peek at Goodman Theatre's A Christmas Carol back on stage in the heart of the Chicago Loop following a year of darkened stages.

The 44th annual production is directed Jessica Thebus, who co-adapted and directed the 2020 audio streaming version, which drew an audience of 150,000+ experiencing the production online and on-air in an unprecedented partnership with Chicago Public Radio WBEZ and Vocalo. Chicago favorite Larry Yando returns for his 14th year as Ebenezer Scrooge-with Allen Gilmore stepping into the miserly businessman's shoes for nine performances-leading a cast of 30 including returning favorites and newcomers.

A Christmas Carol continues through December 31 (opening night is Sunday, November 28at 6:30pm). Tickets ($25 - $141; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol or by phone at 312.443.3800. Visit the website for performance dates when Gilmore will appear as Scrooge.

Health and Safety Note: Proof of vaccination (fourteen days after second dose for ages 12+; fourteen days after first dose for children 5 - 11) with an FDA or WHO-authorized vaccine is required for all guests. For unvaccinated children under 12 and other exceptions, a recent negative COVID-19 test will be accepted. Masks are required at all times while inside Goodman Theatre. Learn more GoodmanTheatre.org/Protocols.

"The crown jewel of the holiday season" (Daily Herald), Dickens' holiday classic is a "beautiful, timeless message of generosity's triumph over greed" (Chicago Tribune). Businessman Ebenezer Scrooge's sizable bank account is only matched by his disdain for the holidays. But one fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts who take him on a spectacular adventure through his past, present and future, helping him on his discovery of kindness, compassion and redemption in a tale that "tugs at the heartstrings" (Theatermania). Now in its fifth decade, A Christmas Carol is "still the best Christmas story ever told" (Time Out Chicago) and a signature event of the Chicago holiday season.