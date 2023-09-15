Photos: First Look At THE DUCHESS OF MALFI From Babes With Blades Theatre Company

Playing through October 21 at The Factory Theater.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

Babes With Blades Theatre Company’s (BWBTC) The Duchess of Malfi by John Webster and directed by Artistic Director Hayley Rice with fight direction by Maya Vinice Prentiss, is now playing through October 21 at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St. The regular performance schedule is Thursdays – Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. BWBTC will also have performances available for live streaming October 12 - 15. Tickets are $28 - $35 at Click Here.

When the widowed Duchess of Malfi chooses to love again, honestly and defiantly, the men in her family do everything in their power to break those that would dare to flout the unspoken rules of a “traditional” society in this 1623 told through a contemporary lens by Babes With Blades.

“Originally, we had slated this production for late spring of 2020,” stated Artistic Director Hayley Rice. “But, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the LGBTQ+ community being stripped of many inalienable rights, the condemnation of drag queens, rescinding of affirmative action and so many other massive declarations against marginalized voices, this story of a woman finding agency for herself, finding love in a socially unacceptable person and fighting the patriarchal oligarchy of her brothers makes this story even more relevant than it was three years ago.”

The ensemble cast of The Duchess of Malfi  includes BWBTC ensemble members Carrie Hardin* (Duchess, she/her); Hazel Monson* (Delio, she/her); Maureen Yasko* (Bosola, she/her) as well as Clara Byczkowski (Antonio, she/they); Carina Latimosa (Julia/Doctor/Duchess U/S, she/her); Shane Richlen (Ferdinand, he/him); Carlos Wagener-Sobrero (Cardinal, he/they); Annemarie Andaleon (Antonio/Delio/Julia U/S, she/her); Grant Brown (Ferdinand/Cardinal U/S, he/him) and Anika Flores (Bosola/Doctor U/S, she/her).

The production team includes Artistic Director Hayley Rice* (director, she/her);  Esau Andaleon (stage manager, he/him); Kiera Battles (sound designer, she/her); Rose Hamill (production manager, she/her); Marcus Klein (scenic designer, he/him); Stephanie Mattos (asst. fight choreographer, she/her); Meg X McGrath (props designer, they/them); Maya Vinice Prentiss (fight choreographer, she/her); Payton Shearn (production assistant, she/they); Laura J. Wiley (lighting designer, she/her); and Line Bower* (technical director, they/them); Jennifer L. Mickelson* (intimacy designer, she/her) and Jennifer Mohr* (costume designer, she/her).

* Indicates BWBTC ensemble members.

Photo Credit: Joe Mazza/brave lux

Carlos Wagener-Sobrero and Carina Lastimosa

Maureen Yasko and Shane Richlen

Clara Byczkowski and Carrie Hardin

Clara Byczkowski and Maureen Yasko

Shane Richlen and Maureen Yaskoi

Maureen Yasko, Carlos Wagener-Sobrero and Shane Richlen

Clara Byczkowski and Carrie Hardin

Clara Byczkowski and Hazel Monson

Hazel Monson and Clara Byczkowski

Shane Richlen, Carrie Hardin and Carlos Wagener-Sobreron

Carrie Hardin, Shane Richlen and Carlos Wagener-Sobrero




