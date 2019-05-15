Photo Flash: The Den Theatre Presents LA HAVANA MADRID

Anticipation is high for the spring return of La Havana Madrid, Chicago Latinx playwright and actor Sandra Delgado'ssmash hit, all-immersive theatrical event inspired by true stories of a 1960's Chicago nightclub and immigrant melting pot, La Havana Madrid.

La Havana Madrid, returning as an enhanced co-production between Teatro Vista and Collaboraction, is being remounted now through June 22 in the Heath Mainstage at the Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., in Wicker Park.Press opening is Friday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, $30-$60, are on sale now. Visit thedentheatre.com or call the Den Theatre Box office, ?(773) 697-3830, for tickets and information.

Back by popular demand, La Havana Madrid transports audiences back to a popular 1960s Chicago nightclub of the same name, where Latino immigrants new to Chicago found refuge to gather, meet, sing, dance, dine, find love and discover their destinies. Inspired by real stories of Cuban, Puerto Rican and Colombian immigrants, La Havana Madrid recreates a special time and place in Chicago history by immersing audiences in the lively music of that decade. Throughout, La Havana Madrid reveals how and why Latinos originally migrated to the shores of Lake Michigan, only to be pushed further west - away from the lake - by the forces of gentrification and racism.

Photo Credit: Joel Maisonet





