Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos From the Chicago Premiere of WHISPER HOUSE at The Athenaeum Theatre

Black Button Eyes Productions will conclude its 2019-20 season of "Ghost Stories" with the Chicago premiere of WHISPER HOUSE, featuring music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening), book and additional lyrics by Kyle Jarrow (Spongebob Squarepants Musical), with direction by Artistic Director Ed Rutherford, music direction by Micky York and choreography by Derek Van Barham.

WHISPER HOUSE will play January 10 - February 15, 2020 at The Athenaeum Theatre (Studio Two), 2936 N. Southport Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at athenaeumtheatre.org, by calling (773) 935-6875 or in person at The Athenaeum Theatre Box Office. The press opening is Sunday, January 12 at 2 pm.

The cast includes T.J. Anderson, Karmann Bajuyo, Kate Nawrocki, Leo Spiegel, Mikaela Sullivan and Kevin Webb. Understudy: Huy Nguyen.

When Christopher's father is shot down in the Pacific during World War 2, the young boy is sent to live with his foreboding aunt in her very remote - and very haunted - lighthouse. Despite any lurking spirits, the most fearsome demons Christopher will need to confront lie within.

Photo Credit: Evan Hanover

Mikaela Sullivan, Leo Spiegel and Kevin Webb

Kevin Webb and Mikaela Sullivan

Mikaela Sullivan, T.J. Anderson, Leo Spiegel and Kevin Webb

Kate Nawrocki, Leo Spiegel and Mikaela Sullivan

Kevin Webb, Kate Nawrocki and Mikaela Sullivan

Mikaela Sullivan, Leo Spiegel and Kevin Webb

Leo Spiegel and Karmann Bajuyo

Kevin Webb, Leo Spiegel and Mikaela Sullivan

Leo Spiegel, Kevin Webb, Karmann Bajuyo and Mikaela Sullivan

Kevin Webb, Mikaela Sullivan and Leo Spiegel

Mikaela Sullivan, Leo Spiegel and Kevin Webb

Kevin Webb, Leo Spiegel and Mikaela Sullivan

Mikaela Sullivan and Leo Spiegel

Kevin Webb, Leo Spiegel and Mikaela Sullivan




