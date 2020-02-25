Photo Flash: Porchlight Music Theatre Presents NEW FACES SING BROADWAY NOW

Porchlight Music Theatre announces the star of Porchlight's spring production, the Chicago premiere of Disney's Freaky Friday, A New Musical Cory Goodrich as the host of New Faces Sing Broadway NOW, directed by Johanna McKenzie Miller and music directed by Tom Vendafreddo; at The Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E. Ontario Street, Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Single tickets to each New Faces are $37 at SPACE and $60 at The Arts Club. The Arts Club performances include a pre-performance cocktail hour starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by calling the Porchlight Music Theatre box office, 773.777.9884.

Porchlight Music Theatre's hugely popular New Faces Sing Broadway series takes audiences on a musical journey from start to finish of an entire Broadway season. Peppered with photos and films of that theatrical year in an exciting multimedia presentation, trivia games with prizes, sing-alongs and more, in this edition, New Faces Sing Broadway NOW, host Goodrich introduces the audience to the next generation of Chicago music theatre artists while serving as a guide to the stars, songs and stories of this current season on Broadway including songs from Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, Jagged Little Pill, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical and more.

The cast of New Faces Sing Broadway NOW is Emily Agy, Alli Atkenson, Barry DeBois, Laz Estrada, Nina Jayashankar, Becky Keeshin, Christopher Kelley, Michael E. Martin, Sam Shankman and Jayla Wlliams-Craig. The stage manager is Sean Michael Mohler and sound board operator at The Arts Club is Warren "Levon" Jackson.

Goodrich hosts the latest New Faces Sing Broadway and was recently announced as the lead in Porchlight Music Theatre's spring Mainstage production, the Chicago premiere of Disney's Freaky Friday, April 10 - May 24, 2020 at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts. Disney's Freaky Friday is the newest musical comedy for the whole family and is based on the hit book and beloved films. Freaky Friday comes from the combined talents who created Once Upon a Mattress, Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, Next to Normal, American Idiot, High Fidelity, If/Then and Bring it On.





