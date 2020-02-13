Photo Flash: Get a Sneak Peek Inside Rehearsals for I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER

Steppenwolf for Young Adults' will present the world premiere stage adaptation of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Erika L. Sánchez , adapted by Isaac Gómez, directed by ensemble member Sandra Marquez and featuring ensemble member Karen Rodriguez.

Check out photos below!

Steppenwolf for Young Adults has added two public performances on Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30pm and Friday, March 13 at 7:30pm as well as Spanish language open captioning on Friday, March 13 at 7:30pm.

This world premiere adaptation of Erika L. Sánchez's award-winning novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter follows Julia, a Chicago high school student as she navigates trials and tribulations of following her dreams of becoming a writer alongside the death of her older sister, Olga-who might not have been quite as perfect as she seemed. Firmly rooted in Chicago, this poignant and vibrant new work is a love story to young Chicanas who, in trying to find the truth about the people and the world around them, end up finding themselves.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You