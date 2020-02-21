Photo Flash: First Look at THE SECRET OF OUR SUCCESS at Paramount Theatre

Is success money? A powerful job? A happy marriage?

Join Paramount Theatre for its world premiere musical The Secret of My Success, a hilarious, heartfelt new romp about corporate culture, unbridled ambition, mistaken identity and making your own way in life.

Based on the 1987 Universal Pictures hit movie starring Michael J. Fox, Paramount's The Secret of My Success is a wildly funny new musical with quite a résumé. Previews began February 12. Press opening was tonight, Friday, February 21. Performances run through March 29, 2020 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora.

What's the secret behind Paramount's The Secret of My Success? An A-list team of musical theater creators.

The book is by Broadway veterans Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. Greenberg also directs. Music and lyrics are by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, the same duo behind such hit musicals as Diary of a Wimpy Kid and How Can You Run with a Shell on Your Back? Choreographer is Paramount New Works Development Director Amber Mak.

Adapted from the classic '80s Michael J. Fox movie, The Secret of My Success is now being retold on the musical stage with big production numbers and a book that will have audiences laughing all the way home. The musical has been under development with Paramount for three years as part of Paramount's New Works Initiative. Now, with its updated story, comedic staging and an outstanding score featuring catchy new songs, The Secret of My Success is dressed to impress.

Be one of the first to see it. Performances are Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., through March 29. Tickets are $36 to $74. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Secret of My Success is suggested for ages 10 and up due to light sexual content and adult language.

For patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing, The Secret of My Success will be presented with live ASL interpretation on Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m. Patrons can purchase $30 tickets with special seating for this performance with the code ASLPARAMOUNT.





