Photo Flash: First Look at THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS at the Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre presents the world premiere musical The Secret of My Success.
Based on the 1987 Universal Pictures hit movie starring Michael J. Fox, The Secret of My Success is a wildly funny new musical about corporate culture, unbridled ambition, mistaken identity and making your own way in life.
The classic '80s Universal Pictures film about an ambitious college grad's rise to the top, story by A.J. Carothers, starred a young Michael J. Fox at his finest and dominated the box office for five straight weeks.
The Secret of My Success is now being retold on the Paramount stage in a modern-day setting with big production numbers and a book that will have audiences laughing all the way home.
The book is by Broadway veterans Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. Greenberg also directs. Music and lyrics are by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, the same duo behind such hit musicals as Diary of a Wimpy Kid and How Can You Run with a Shell on Your Back? Paramount New Works Development Director Amber Mark is choreographer.
Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena in downtown Aurora. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Secret of My Success is suggested for ages 10 and up due to light sexual content and adult language.
Photo Credit: Liz Lauren
Jeremy Peter Johnson and Billy Harrigan Tighe
Billy Harrigan Tighe and Gabriel Ruiz
Sydney Morton and Jeremy Peter Johnson
Billy Harrigan Tighe and Sydney Morton
Heidi Kettenring and Sydney Morton
Cast
Billy Harrigan Tighe and cast
Billy Harrigan Tighe and cast
Brandon Dahlquist, Dara Cameron, Billy Harrigan Tighe, Alexis J. Roston, Madison Kauffman and Jonathan Schwart
George Keating, Jake Morrissy, Brandon Dahlquist, Dara Cameron, Billy Harrigan Tighe, Alexis J. Roston, Jonathan Schwart and Madison Kauffman
Sydney Morton, standing and cast
Sydney Morton, Billy Harrigan Tighe, and cast