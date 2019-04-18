Photo Flash: FOOTLOOSE Opens At Marriott Theatre!

The Marriott Theatre is thrilled to welcome back ten-time Jeff Award-winning director Gary Griffin to helm the exhilarating smash hit FOOTLOOSE, running April 10 through June 2, 2019 at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Based on a true story and the 1984 classic film, FOOTLOOSE is a compelling story of teenage rebellion and celebrating life through music and dance. Jeff Award-winning choreographer William Carlos Angulobrings dance to life in the round, with musical direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson.

"I believe this musical is the most relevant production to be working on right now," says Director Gary Griffin. "We, as humans, think there is such a divide among us and that we are all so different. Dance and music is a way to connect, celebrate life and cope with loss. It is wonderfully universal, and the divide we imagine is really just an illusion."

When free-spirited Ren moves from Chicago to a conservative small town, he discovers that wide-open spaces sometimes come with very narrow minds. After a family tragedy, the repressive local minister, Reverend Moore, has convinced the town to ban dancing and rock n' roll music. Complications arise when Ren falls in love with Reverend Moore's strong-willed daughter, Ariel. Together they learn to stand up for their beliefs and revitalize the spirits of the town, winning over the hearts and souls of the whole community in an effort to make dancing legal again.

FOOTLOOSE stars Aidan Wharton as "Ren McCormack" (Marriott debut! Berkshire Theatre Group: Hair; Pioneer Theatre Company: Mamma Mia!; Sharon Playhouse: Big River), Lucy Godinez as "Ariel" (Marriott debut! Porchlight Music Theater: In the Heights; Paramount Theater: Legally Blonde), Jim Stanek as Reverend Shaw Moore (Marriott debut! Broadway: Fun Home, Gentleman's Guide, Little Women, Funny Thing...Forum), Heidi Kettenring as "Ethel McCormack" (Marriott Theatre: My Fair Lady, The King and I, Little Women, Funny Girl), and Johanna Mckenzie Miller as "Vi Moore" (Marriott:Oklahoma!, October Sky, Holiday Inn), with Ben Barker as "Willard Hewitt," Ryan McBride as "Chuck Cranston," and Monica Ramirez as "Rusty."FOOTLOOSE also stars Wydetta Carter, Shea Coffman, Keirsten Hodgens, Christopher Wayland Jones, Meghan Murphy, James Rank, Sara Reinecke, Nancy Voigts, Nick Cosgrove, Samuel Gardner, John Gurdian, UJ Mangune, Emily Madigan, Madison Piner, Sarah Ohlson, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The production will feature set design by Scott Davis, costume design by Anna Wooden, lighting design by Jesse Klug, sound design by Bob Gilmartin, media design by Liviu Pasare, properties design by Sally Zack, and musical supervision by Patti Garwood.

The performance schedule for FOOTLOOSE is Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Ticket prices range from $50 to $60, excluding tax and handling fees. Call for student, senior, and military discounts. On Wednesday and Thursday evenings there are a limited number of dinner-theatre packages available for purchase through the Marriott Theatre Box Office. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations strongly recommended. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.ticketmaster.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.

Photo Credit: Colin Boyle Photography



William Carlos Angulo, Gary Griffin, Ryan T Nelson



UJ Mangune, Madison Piner, Emily Madigan, Samuel Gardner



Shea Coffman, Meghan Murphy



Sarah Ohlson, John Gurdian



Ryan McBride, Aidan Wharton



Nancy Voigts, James Rank



Monica Ramirez, Keirsten Hodgens, Sara Reinecke



Karl Skyler Urban, Monica Ramirez



Jim Stanek, Johanna Mckenzie Miller



Ben Barker, Monica Ramirez



Aidan Wharton, Lucy Godinez



Aidan Wharton, Heidi Kettenring