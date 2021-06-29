Photos: Chicago Dance's SCAVENGER HUNT Returns As Part of Chicago Dance Month

See Chicago Dance, the dance industry's nonprofit service organization, popular annual offering, Chicago Dance Month continues with its interactive Scavenger Hunt, Wednesday, June 30 at McKinley Park, and its Wave Wall Moves at Navy Pier will continue through Saturday, Sept. 4.

During its ninth iteration, Chicago Dance Month honors the artists and companies that are eager to get back in front of audiences. Chicago Dance Month highlights a full slate of live and virtual performances, classes and more from Chicago's dance community. In addition to the events listed below, See Chicago Dance spotlights the work of dozens of artists and organizations during this citywide celebration.

Chicago Dance Month events and Hot Deal discount offers may be found at SeeChicagoDance.com/dancemonth.