Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Chicago Dance's SCAVENGER HUNT Returns As Part of Chicago Dance Month

pixeltracker

During its ninth iteration, Chicago Dance Month honors the artists and companies that are eager to get back in front of audiences.

Jun. 29, 2021  

See Chicago Dance, the dance industry's nonprofit service organization, popular annual offering, Chicago Dance Month continues with its interactive Scavenger Hunt, Wednesday, June 30 at McKinley Park, and its Wave Wall Moves at Navy Pier will continue through Saturday, Sept. 4.

During its ninth iteration, Chicago Dance Month honors the artists and companies that are eager to get back in front of audiences. Chicago Dance Month highlights a full slate of live and virtual performances, classes and more from Chicago's dance community. In addition to the events listed below, See Chicago Dance spotlights the work of dozens of artists and organizations during this citywide celebration.

Chicago Dance Month events and Hot Deal discount offers may be found at SeeChicagoDance.com/dancemonth.

Photo Credit: Philamonjaro

Photos: Chicago Dance's SCAVENGER HUNT Returns As Part of Chicago Dance Month
Angela Tam of Yin He Dance

Photos: Chicago Dance's SCAVENGER HUNT Returns As Part of Chicago Dance Month
Lucy Riner of RE|dance group

Photos: Chicago Dance's SCAVENGER HUNT Returns As Part of Chicago Dance Month
Camille Nichols

Photos: Chicago Dance's SCAVENGER HUNT Returns As Part of Chicago Dance Month
Members of Dancing Petals

Photos: Chicago Dance's SCAVENGER HUNT Returns As Part of Chicago Dance Month
Erika Ochoa and Phaedra Darwish of Bellydance

Photos: Chicago Dance's SCAVENGER HUNT Returns As Part of Chicago Dance Month
Libby Dennen of Ballet 5:8

Photos: Chicago Dance's SCAVENGER HUNT Returns As Part of Chicago Dance Month
A member of Illinois Center for Kathak


Related Articles View More Chicago Stories

NOS Dance

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo: Get A First Look At Stage Entertainment's New Production Of Wicked
  • Bayerische Staatsoper's SINGULARITY is Now Available to Watch On Demand
  • German Government Reveals €2.5 Billion Fund to Boost Country's Cultural Sector
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?