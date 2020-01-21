Photo Flash: Check Out Photos of GREASE Opening Tomorrow at the Marriott Theatre

Marriott Theatre's GREASE, currently in previews, will open on Wednesday, January 22nd at 7:30 p.m. and close Sunday, March 15th.

Check out photos below!

The Tony Award-nominated musical is directed by four-time Jeff Award winner, Scott Weinstein (Something Rotten!, Murder for Two, Shrek), with musical direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson and choreography by Jeff Award winner William Carlos Angulo.

GREASE follows the story of Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town, and Danny Zuko, the school's coolest greaser, who have a secret romance over summer break away from school. However, when the pair find themselves face to face upon returning to school, everything is different. Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky social circles of Rydell High School and reignite her summer romance, but bad boy Danny is more concerned with maintaining his tough-guy reputation.

Join in the fun of the hilarious antics of Rydell High's class of '59 and rock to songs like "Beauty School Dropout," "Summer Nights," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," and "You're the One That I Want."

To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations strongly recommended. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.ticketmaster.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.





