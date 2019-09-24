Paula Poundstone Returns to Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome comedian Paula Poundstone back to the stage! One of Raue Center's favorite comedians, Poundstone returns to downtown Crystal Lake at 8 p.m. on October 25, 2019.

"We have had Paula at Raue Center several times and she always brings a new perspective to modern life that audiences love to the stage," says Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "I think she is one of the finest comics of all time."

One of the country's preeminent comedians, Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit, which has become the stuff of legend. Poundstone tours regularly, performing more than 85 shows a year.

In March 2019, Poundstone was honored by "Time" magazine for her 1990 HBO special, "Cats, Cops, and Stuff," which was named among "The 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever" by fellow comedian Tig Notaro. Poundstone has had numerous HBO, including her second special "Paula Poundstone Goes to Harvard," which marked the first time the elite university allowed its name to be used in the title of a television show.

Poundstone was the first woman, in its then 73rd year, to perform stand-up comedy at the White House Correspondents Dinner. She won the American Comedy Award for Best Female Stand-up Comic and is recognized in unenumerable lists, documentaries and literary compendiums noting influential stand-up comedians of our time.

In addition to her impressive career in comedy, Poundstone is an author, lecturer, host and actress. Her second book, "The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness," debuted at the top of the Amazon humor best sellers list and the audiobook read by Poundstone was one of five finalists for the 2018 Audiobook of the Year.

Poundstone is also a popular panelist on NPR's number one show, the weekly comedy news quiz, "Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me!" and her podcast for Maximum Fun, "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone," is a comedy field guide to life. Each week, she and her co-host, Adam Felber, a friend and fellow panelist on "Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me!" bring on leading expert guests and use their unique comedic sensibility to help listeners navigate life in the 21st century.

Poundstone's guest appearances include "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "StarTalk" with Neil deGrasse Tyson, "Last Call with Carson Daly" and "Nerdist" with Chris Hardwick. She was a clue in a "New York Times" crossword puzzle and she has done commentaries for CBS' "Sunday Morning," as well as "Morning Edition" and "All Things Considered" for NPR.

Poundstone also voices the character Paulette in Cartoon Network's new animated series, "Summer Camp Island." An avid Disney movie fan, Paula had a dream come true when she was cast to voice the character Forgetter Paula in Disney/Pixar's "Inside Out," winner of the 2017 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film.

Tickets start at $30 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





