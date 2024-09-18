Paramount Theatre Reveals Cast For Midwest Premiere Of Disney's FROZEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today, Paramount has announced the cast for the Midwest Regional Premiere of Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical.

Emily Kristen Morris will make her Paramount debut as ElsaEmily Kristen Morris will make her Paramount debut as Elsa, a mythic character, magical, larger than life, and sure of her powers. Most recently, Morris was the Elphaba standby on the Broadway National Tour of Wicked. Some of her other roles include Bea in Something Rotten (Broadway National Tour), Daisy in Side Show, Nellie Forbush in South Pacific, and Sophie in Mamma Mia. Morris is based in New York City, where she performs as an actor-singer, and runs her world-renowned voice studio, EKM Vocal Studio.

Beth Stafford Laird will portray Anna, Elsa's sister and the spirited, loving Queen of Arrendale. Audiences will remember Laird's Jeff-nominated lead performance as Belle in Paramount's 2019 Broadway staging of Disney's Beauty and The Beast. Stafford has also performed in the first National Tours of Anastasia, Newsies and Ghost the Musical.

Paramount's principal cast also features Adam Fane as Sven, Christian Andrews as Kristoff, Jake DiMaggio Lopez as Hans and Ryan Stajmiger as Olaf. Elowen Murphy and Avelyn Choi will alternate performances as Young Anna. Elowen's sister, Everleigh Murphy, and Genevieve Jane will alternate as Young Elsa.

The ensemble includes Marta Bady, Corey Barlow, Matty Bettencourt, David Blakeman, Lydia Burke, Morgan DiFonzo, Evan C. Dolan, Tiyanna Gentry, Darian Goulding, Brian Hupp, Clare Kennedy, Trey Mendlik, Justin Payton Nelson, Emma Ogea, Jason Richards, Emily Scinto, Allison Sill, Rachel Ann Thomas, Shelbi Voss, Matthew Weidenbener and Jonah D. Winston.

Paramount's design and Production Team includes Trent Stork, director; Tiffany Krause, choreographer; Kory Danielson, music director and conductor;

Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical promises to bring the beloved Disney animated film to life to the delight of the entire family, filling the theater with winter magic. The stage adaptation, nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical, maintains the film's enchanting music, including the iconic and award-winning song “Let It Go,” and beloved hits like “For the First Time in Forever,” “Love Is an Open Door” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” Spectacular set designs and dazzling special effects will transport audiences to wintry landscapes populated by the now iconic sisters, Elsa and Anna, along with fantastical characters like Olaf the snowman and Sven the reindeer.

In addition to Paramount's nearly 40,000 Broadway subscribers already signed up to see Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical, the live stage version of Disney's popular hit is arguably the hottest ticket in town for families seeking a fun and affordable holiday outing. Anticipation is so high that Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical has a 12-week run, the longest in Paramount Broadway Series history. Previews begin October 30. Press opening is Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m. Performances run through January 19, 2025.

Tickets are just $28-$85, a fraction of the cost to see a show in downtown Chicago. Add easy, inexpensive parking, a host of new restaurant options near the theater, a two-story Christmas tree in the Paramount Grand Gallery, not to mention the free Christkindlmarket Aurora at nearby RiverEdge Park, and Paramount is the coolest destination for families this holiday season.

Don't miss this holiday blockbuster, a snowy Disney fairytale reimagined for the stage by Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For subscriptions, single tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.

