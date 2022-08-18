Panel On Costume Design For The Stage Featured In Upcoming Jeff Awards Education Program

The Jeff Awards is hosting a live panel discussion with award-winning costume designers Monday, August 29

As part of its ongoing educational commitment to membership and the general public, The Joseph Jefferson Awards presents its latest program of 2022 focusing on costume design for stage productions. The free program, open to the community, begins at 7:30pm, August 29, 2022, at the Greenhouse Theater Center (2257 North Lincoln Avenue in Chicago).

The panel includes previous Jeff Award winners Rachel Sypniewski, Bill Morey, and Izumi Inaba. They will discuss theater excellence from perspectives as costume designers and theater artists.

Rachel Sypniewski is a seven time Non-Equity Jeff Awards nominee, and winner for Best Costume Design for LA BETE at Trap Door Theatre. She has worked with many theater companies including the Goodman, Broken Nose (where she is an ensemble member), Black Button Eyes, Jackalope, The New Colony, Emerald City, Lifeline, Haven, Griffin, CityLit, Oak Park Festival Theatre, Chopin, Promethean, Strawdog, Vitalist, Rasaka, the Factory, Red Tape, and Redtwist. Sypniewski has also designed at Wheaton College, North Central College, Indiana University Northwest, Governor's State University, the Chicago Academy for the Arts, and St. Patrick's High School.

Bill Morey is a multiple award-winning costume designer whose work has been called "gorgeous and frequently witty," "playful and period-perfect," "creative and historically accurate," and "adding just the right level of self-aware cheekiness". He has worked with many Equity and Non-Equity theaters in Chicago and received Jeff Awards for his work at Porchlight Theatre (THE KING AND I and NINE), as well as numerous After Dark Awards and Broadway World nominations. Morey has also been a scenic and property designer at Chicago area theaters.

Izumi Inaba began her Chicago career as a costume/makeup designer and became ensemble member for Red Tape Theatre in 2012, subsequently designing all their productions since, and resident artist with Albany Park Theater Project where she has designed all their shows since 2013. The winner of a Michael Maggio Emerging Designer Award, Inaba has also received multiple Non-Equity Jeff Awards including costume design (MADAM BARKER at Red Tape) and artistic specialization (CATS at Theo Ubique Cabaret). She has worked at theaters across the country and her ANIMAL FARM costume design (Milwaukee Rep) was featured in the 2019 exhibit at USITT and the Prague Quadrennial.

Following COVID-19 safety guidelines that remain in place at performance venues throughout Chicago, attendees must wear a mask while in the building and throughout the program. The free program is open to the public and reservations are not required.

The Jeff Awards is one of the most active and engaged theater awards organizations in the country evaluating hundreds of theatrical productions annually and holding two awards ceremonies highlighting work over the past Equity and Non-Equity seasons. Through our recommendations, awards, and honors we help foster the growth of companies, encourage artists, bring new appreciation to diverse storytelling, and cultivate civic pride in the achievements of the Chicago theater community. For more information, visit www.jeffawards.org.