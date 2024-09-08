Overshadowed Showcases Jukebox Favorite FOREVER PLAID

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Overshadowed Theatrical Productions opens FOREVER PLAID this week on Friday, September 13th at 7:30pm in Medinah, Illinois. The opening performance will also feature a Q&A session with the cast immediately following.

FOREVER PLAID is a jukebox musical which features classic songs such as "Catch a Falling Star," "Three Coins in the Fountain," "Heart and Soul," and many more. The musical follows a 1950s boy band who dreamed of stardom but never had the chance. With some heavenly help, they're given one last concert on Earth to find the spotlight.

Similar to Chicagoland favorites, JERSEY BOYS or MILLION DOLLAR QUARTER, the show is the perfect blend of humor and nostalgia as the bandmates harmonize perfectly while misplacing their retainer or struggling with the choreography. Overshadowed also has a few surprises up their sleeves with this production, including an element of audience participation.

Artistic Director Reba Hervas said, "This is a fast-paced, high energy show that will leave you smiling from ear to ear. It's not just about the music - it's a time of remembering the innocence and love of growing up and fulfilling your dreams! "

The musical revue runs from September 13th until October 14th with performances on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, please visit Overshadowed Theatrical Production's website. Overshadowed has provided quality, family-friendly drama that entertains, inspires, and promotes a Biblical message for over 20 years.

Along with providing a positive community experience, Overshadowed has also sought to train and encourage the next generation of theater performers and crew.

Comments