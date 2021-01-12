Orion Performs Brahms & Arutiunian Online and In-Person February 5

The Orion Ensemble performs for a limited in-person and unlimited virtual audience on Friday, February 5 at 6 p.m. at PianoForte Studios, 1335 S. Michigan Avenue in Chicago.

The program (rescheduled from November 2020) includes Trio No. 1 in B Major for Violin, Cello and Piano, Op. 8 by Johannes Brahms and the Suite for Violin, Clarinet and Piano (1992) by Alexander Arutiunian.

The Trio, composed in 1853-4 and revised 35 years later, is a deep and mature work that nonetheless exudes youthful energy. The Suite, commissioned by the Verdehr Trio, contains moods ranging from emotionally tense to lyrical, and the Trio members have written that its final movement "contains elements of Armenian dance rhythms with their capricious pulse and unexpected irregularities in a freely improvised melodic style."

A maximum of 20 people may attend in person at PianoForte Studios; audience members must wear masks at all times, and, while family groups may sit together, different audience members/groups will be seated at least six feet apart. Extra masks and hand sanitizer will be available. The livestream will be available on Orion's YouTube channel, which will also host a recording of the performance for a limited time.

Limited in-person tickets are $25 available for advance purchase only at 630-628-9591 or info@orionensemble.org. Virtual access is free; donations are welcome. All programming is subject to change.