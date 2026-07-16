Oil Lamp Theater to Move to Former Ten Ninety Brewing Co. in Downtown Glenview

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Oil Lamp Theater, currently at 1723 Glenview Road, has announced its new future home will be at the former Ten Ninety Brewing Co. in Downtown Glenview, 1025 Waukegan Road. The opportunity to move to a larger performance space, that is adjacent to Oil Lamp Academy, became possible due to the founder of the Negaunee Foundation, client of Virginia Trux, who purchased the property as a personal project and looks forward to years of joy with Oil Lamp Theater.

This new location pursues the goals of the “Light the Way” fundraising campaign that was announced in September of last year. The campaign included a 2028 opening of the new venue, a $5 Million fundraising goal, the expansion of its arts education, strengthening essential staff and establishing a larger performance venue with the goal of remaining in downtown Glenview. For more information or to support the campaign go to OilLampTheater.org/Light-the-Way or reach out to Oil Lamp at Light-the-Way@oillamptheater.org.

At approximately 11,000 square feet, this new home will feature a warm and welcoming lobby, a flexible theater with seating for up to 150+ guests and thoughtfully designed spaces by Future Firm that will serve Oil Lamp's artists, students and community.

About Oil Lamp Theater

Oil Lamp Theater is a professional nonprofit performing arts organization in Glenview, Illinois, welcoming over 10,000 patrons annually from more than 225 communities—41% from Glenview and others from across the North Shore and Chicago. Since establishing its intimate 60-seat home in downtown Glenview in 2012, Oil Lamp has grown into a cultural beacon, earning recognition as “Best Live Theatre in the North Shore” for four consecutive years.

With more than 70 productions to date, Oil Lamp is known for its dynamic Mainstage season, special events and its resilience during the pandemic, when it innovated with drive-in performances and outdoor productions. Today, the theatre continues to foster connection, broaden horizons and illuminate the human condition through professional theater and year-round programming.

In addition to its productions, Oil Lamp Theater operates Oil Lamp Academy, its education branch dedicated to “Training for Life Through the Performing Arts.” In 2025 alone, the program served more than 230 students ages three to 97 years old, offering classes that use theater as a pathway to build confidence, creativity and lifelong skills.

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