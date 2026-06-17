THE LAST FIVE YEARS Extends at Oil Lamp Theater

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Oil Lamp Theater has announced that The Last Five Years, written and composed by Jason Robert Brown, directed by Christina Ramirez and music directed by Amy Branahl, is now extended through July 19, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road. The running time is 90 minutes with no intermission. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with additional performances Wednesday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances on Wednesday, June 24 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. There are no performances on Saturday, July 4.

The Last Five Years debuted at Northlight Theatre in 2001 and returns to the North Shore after runs on Broadway, Off-Broadway, the West End and, most recently, a concert version at Radio City Music Hall with Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt and Golden Globe and NBR winner Rachel Zegler. Jason Robert Brown's musical masterpiece The Last Five Years is a widely beloved show and the Drama Desk Award-winner for Outstanding Music, taking audiences on the romantic rollercoaster of Jamie and Cathy as they fall in… and out of love over the last five years. Told from each individual's perspective – one chronologically and one backwards – audiences will be swept into the unique storytelling and find an anti-love story full of humor and heart.

The cast of The Last Five Years includes Abraham Deitz-Green (he/him, Jamie); Lili Galluzzo (she/they, Cathy); Eli Blanks (he/him, Jamie U/S) and Kaitie Bonds (she/her, Cathy U/S).

The production team includes Christina Ramirez (she/her, director); Connor Windle (she/her, production manager); Amy Branahl (she/her, music director); Brenden Delcorio (he/him, stage manager); Spencer Donovan (he/him, scenic designer); Elly Burke (she/her; properties designer); Taylor Pfenning (she/her; Costume Designer); Rachel Hemm (she/her, lighting designer); Maya Reter (she/her, sound designer/engineer) and Andy Cahoon (he/him, technical director).

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