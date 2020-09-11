Oil Lamp Theater Announces First Onstage & Outdoors Event ICONIC: A BROADWAY HITS CABARET

Grab your chair and head outdoors, because live performances are back for a limited time!

Executive Director Jay Pastucha and Associate Artistic Director Stephen Smith announce the first performances in its Onstage and Outdoors: A Live Performance Series, Iconic: A Broadway Hits Cabaret.

Friday, September 25, 2020, 7:00 PM and Sunday, September 27, 3:00 PM (with rain dates). Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parking Lot (The north side of the 1700 block of Glenview Road in Glenview, IL) Tickets: $40.00, $25.00 or $15.00 - Sold as Group Tickets 2-6 (available at oillamptheater.org)

Grab your chair and head outdoors, because live performances are back for a limited time! Onstage & Outdoors is a LIVE performance series that takes place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help's parking lot that is just diagonal to the theater. Join some of Chicagoland's finest entertainers Jonah D. Winston*, Desiree Gonzalez, Gabriel Fries, Shayla Rogers, Eustace J. Williams in the first installment of Onstage & Outdoors: A Live Performance Series! Enjoy an evening of Broadway's iconic hits of yesterday and today to make a cabaret that is fun for the whole family! You'll hear "Burn" (Hamilton), "All I Ask of You" (The Phantom of the Opera), "Love is an Open Door" (Frozen), "Don't Rain On My Parade" (Funny Girl), and more from the best of Broadway.

* Denotes member of Actors Equity Association

Let's enjoy live performances outside while the weather permits. Drive into the Our Lady of Perpetual Help parking lot and we will direct you to parking. Then your group will be ushered to a reserved space in the lot that is physically distanced from other guests. Bring your own chairs and a picnic basket of snacks and drinks to enjoy during the show. We will have spaces designated for groups between 2 and 6 patrons. We will have a limited number of folding chairs to rent for those who prefer that. There will be rain dates available for both performances. Restrooms are available at Oil Lamp Theater, a short walk from Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

Oil Lamp Theater is taking every effort to ensure the safety of our audience members, actors and staff members. All performers and Oil Lamp Theater staff members are screened before each performance. Face coverings and gloves are required for staff members at all times. Actors will wear face coverings when not performing. Guests will be seated at least 27 feet from the stage. Audience members must wear face coverings except when seated in their designated spaces.

Please visit oillamptheater.org for a comprehensive explanation of all safety precautions.

