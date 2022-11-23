Offshore Rooftop Lights Up Chicago With Glitz And Glam New Year's Eve Soirée Atop Navy Pier

Darling, it wouldn't be a party without you. Offshore Rooftop, the world's largest rooftop deck and one of the city's most popular destinations located on the third floor of Navy Pier, 1000 East Grand Ave, will bid 2022 adieu by hosting a Glitz and Glam New Year's Eve Soirée on Saturday, December 31, beginning at 9pm.

Offering a chic and posh atmosphere in Offshore Rooftop's airy year-round glass atrium, locals and visitors will have the opportunity to revel in the best this city has to offer, with spectacular views of the city's skyline and Lake Michigan, all while enjoying access to a lavish premium open bar throughout the evening, along with a selection of heavy passed bites, live music, a midnight champagne toast, the Navy Pier Fireworks at Midnight and more. Tickets to this inclusive night are limited, and available now for purchase.

Party-goers are invited to dress to the nines for this night of decadence. Formal attire is preferred, cocktail required. Tickets to Offshore Rooftop's New Year's Eve event, each $149 with Early Bird and $225 each with General Admission, will feature four-hour premium bars with all drinks included; along with passed appetizers including Surf & Turf, Crab Cakes, Mahi Ceviche, Salmon Crostini and more; along with live music to keep the party vibes going, a special countdown from NYE around the world, a champagne toast and arguably the best views of the Navy Pier Firework Show to officially ring in the new year at midnight.

Please note, tickets to the Glitz & Glam Soirée are non-refundable and non-transferable. Patrons must be 21 + to attend. To purchase tickets, patrons can click here. Opt to spend the entire NYE weekend on Navy Pier by booking your stay at Sable at Navy Pier, just steps away from Offshore Rooftop. Please click here for Sable's hotel rates for this year's NYE weekend.

Offshore Rooftop is easily accessible through Navy Pier. Guests can select Offshore Rooftop from the Rideshare App, and be dropped at the North Dock as far east as possible. Please enter Offshore doors on the North Dock at the turnaround point. A coat check will also be available for patrons who attend this year's NYE party.