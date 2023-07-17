ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center, November 7

For over 20 years Gary Mullen and The Works have been performing their world-renowned One Night of Queen live concert.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

University of Illinois Springfield & NightLite has announced ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN performed by Gary Mullen & The Works to perform in Springfield on November 7th. Tickets on sale Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10 AM.

Tickets go on-sale to the public on Friday, July 21st at 10 am.  Ticket prices are $69.50, $49.50, $39.50 and $29.50 and can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to members of FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center beginning Wednesday, July 19th, (to learn how to become a FRIEND and read about our Membership levels, visit UISpac.com/FRIENDS) all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 21st at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.

Gary Mullen & The Works (featuring Gary Mullen on vocals, David Brockett on guitar, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards, Jon Halliwell on drums and ...TBC.. on bass) will have you dancing in the aisles during their show, while the band pays tribute to the stage theatrics, showmanship, and music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees: Queen.

In 2000, Gary Mullen won the Granada TV programme "Stars in Their Eyes" with his performance as Queen's lead singer: Freddie Mercury. Mullen's embodiment of Freddie Mercury resulted in him gaining 864,838 votes in the show's Live Grand Final. The number of fans who voted for Mullen was more than double that of the runner-up, thus setting an all-time record for votes in the history of the programme.

For over two decades, Gary Mullen & The Works have performed to sold-out audiences around the world, playing more than 2,500 live shows to audiences in over 20 countries - performing in many of the same venues that Queen have played at around the world.
So if you're ready to rock 'n' roll, don't miss your chance to celebrate One Night Of Queen with Gary Mullen & The Works!

The Show DOES go on!




