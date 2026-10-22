From living on Avenue Q to (not) paying Rent in the East Village to hanging out In The Heights, Kevin McCollum has produced as many Broadway hits as New York has neighborhoods.
OH, MARY! Tickets to Go On Sale for Chicago Engagement
Performances will run at Chicago's CIBC Theatre January 19-February 7, 2027.
Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia, along with Broadway In Chicago, announced today that tickets for Oh, Mary!, the Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning hit comedy, will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, October 23.
As previously announced, J. Harrison Ghee will be on medical leave and will not appear in Oh, Mary! on tour, including its Chicago engagement, to focus on their health and treatment for kidney disease. Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison will continue in the role of 'Mary's Husband' in Oh, Mary! at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre, January 19-February 7, 2027. He joins Wesley Taylor as 'Mary's Teacher,' Pooya Mohseni as 'Mary's Chaperone,' and Michael Lepore as 'Mary's Husband's Assistant.' Casting for 'Mary Todd Lincoln' will be announced in the coming weeks.
Written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week.
Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record thirteen times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London's West End on December 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.
Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).
Oh, Mary! received two Tony Awards including Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Individual ticket prices for this limited three-week engagement range from $75-$210, with a select number of premium seats available for all performances. Tickets can be purchased beginning Friday, October 23, 2026, at www.BroadwayInChicago.com or in person at any Broadway In Chicago venue box office. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Discounted group rates for parties of 10 or more may be purchased by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com or calling 312-977-1710. For more information and the performance schedule, see below or visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.
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I'm Important, I'm a Clown! with Julian Manjerico
U Guys, Julian Manjerico is here! First, I give you all the latest Bway tea in this week’s BroadwayWorld Recap. Then I am joined by stage and screen actor, Julian Manjerico, to talk about everything from playing a clown opposite Tom Hanks, to playing Abraham Lincoln opposite Tony-winner Cole Escola in Broadway’s Oh, Mary!
#98 She's The Moment, She's The Face with Bianca Leigh
U Guys, Bianca Leigh is here! In this episode, she shares her journey from performing in small venues to making her Broadway debut. She discusses the significance of her role in 'Oh, Mary!' and the importance of representation for queer and trans individuals in theater.
#97 Living Out Loud In The Middle of Nowhere with Peter Smith
U Guys, performer and director, and current cast member of the smash hit play Oh, Mary!, Peter Smith is here! This week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway updates, including some crazy closing announcements.
Is there secret sapphic subtext between Mary Todd Lincoln and her Chaperone, Louise? Bianca Leigh and Sarah discuss lesbian fan theories, the many many laughs, the transfer from the Lortel to the Lyceum, and more about Cole Escola's Oh, Mary!
A Broadway Conversation with BIANCA LEIGH ("Oh, Mary!")
In this episode, we sit down with Bianca Leigh to discuss her role in the Broadway production of "Oh, Mary!". Please note that this episode may contain spoilers about the show. If you haven't seen the musical yet, you can catch "Oh, Mary!" playing at Lyceum Theatre.
“OH, MARY!” (Broadway) - A Post Show Analysis
In this episode, we discuss Broadway’s “OH, MARY!" the new dark comedy playing at the Lyceum Theatre. We had a great time going back and revisiting the show from the Off-Broadway to the Broadway transfer. We delve into how funny the show is and why it is working so well.
OH MARY! - A Post Show Analysis
In this episode, we discuss the off-broadway production of OH MARY! Starring Cole Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln. Please note that this episode will contain spoilers about the show. If you haven't seen the show yet, you can catch OH MARY!
Episode 40: Cole Escola (Bernadette Peters Live from Royal Festival Hall)
In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to actor and comedian Cole Escola about Bernadette Peters Live from Royal Festival Hall in London. In this concert, Bernadette performs favorite songs from her career as well as many from the Sondheim catalogue, including numbers from Gypsy, Follies, Into the Woods, Passion, and more.
Episode 2: Cole Escola (Judy at Carnegie Hall)
In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to actor and comedian Cole Escola about Judy Garland's beloved 1961 Grammy-winning live album Judy at Carnegie Hall. They also discuss Bernadette Peters, Liza Minnelli, Barbara Cook, and Marin Mazzie.
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