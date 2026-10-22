OH, MARY! Tickets to Go On Sale for Chicago Engagement

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Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia, along with Broadway In Chicago, announced today that tickets for Oh, Mary!, the Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning hit comedy, will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, October 23.

As previously announced, J. Harrison Ghee will be on medical leave and will not appear in Oh, Mary! on tour, including its Chicago engagement, to focus on their health and treatment for kidney disease. Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison will continue in the role of 'Mary's Husband' in Oh, Mary! at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre, January 19-February 7, 2027. He joins Wesley Taylor as 'Mary's Teacher,' Pooya Mohseni as 'Mary's Chaperone,' and Michael Lepore as 'Mary's Husband's Assistant.' Casting for 'Mary Todd Lincoln' will be announced in the coming weeks.

Written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week.

Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record thirteen times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London's West End on December 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Oh, Mary! received two Tony Awards including Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Individual ticket prices for this limited three-week engagement range from $75-$210, with a select number of premium seats available for all performances. Tickets can be purchased beginning Friday, October 23, 2026, at www.BroadwayInChicago.com or in person at any Broadway In Chicago venue box office. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Discounted group rates for parties of 10 or more may be purchased by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com or calling 312-977-1710. For more information and the performance schedule, see below or visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 06 Hrs 10 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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Related Stories 1 OH, MARY! Reveals Tour Dates and Cities For 2026-27

The North American Tour of Oh, Mary! has announced the dates and cities for its 2026-27 season. The tour of the Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning comedy will tech and launch at The Bushnell in Hartford, Connecticut. 2 OH, MARY! To Make Boston Premiere At Emerson Colonial Theatre

The Tony-winning comedy OH, MARY! will make its Boston premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. The production will run for a limited engagement this winter. Tickets go on sale April 3.