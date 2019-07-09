Northlight Theatre Announces Casting For 45th Season

Northlight Theatre announces casting for its 45th season, opening with Mother of the Maid by Jane Anderson, directed by BJ Jones and featuring Kate Fry (Isabelle Arc), Kareem Bandealy (Jacques Arc), Hayley Burgess (Monique/us Joan), Ricardo Gutierrez (Father Gilbert/Chamberlain/Guard/Scribe), Casey Morris (Pierre Arc), Grace Smith (Joan Arc) and Penelope Walker (Lady of the Court).

The season continues with the World Premiere of The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, a companion piece to Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, directed by Jessica Thebus, featuring Jennifer Latimore (Lydia Wickham), Jayson Lee (Brian), Aurora Real De Asua (Cassie), Penny Slusher (Mrs. Reynolds), Luigi Sottile (Mr. Darcy) and Netta Walker (Mrs. Darcy).

The World Premiere of How A Boy Falls, by Steven Dietz, directed by Halena Kays, features Cassidy Slaughter-Mason (Chelle), Sean Parris (Sam), Tim Decker (Paul), Michelle Duffy (Miranda) and Travis A. Knight (Mitch).

Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel, directed by Tasia A Jones, features Yao Dogbe (George), Rashada Dawan (Mayme), Sean Fortunato (Mr. Marks), Mildred Marie Langford (Esther), Tiffany Scott (Mrs. Van Buren) and Jacqueline Williams (Mrs. Dickson). Closing out the season is Songs for Nobodies by Joanna Murray-Smith, directed by Rob Lindley, featuring Bethany Thomas with music direction by Andra Velis Simon.

BJ Jones comments, "Next season is both fresh and familiar, bold and brash, the kind of work we challenge ourselves with season after season - and we're showcasing a spectrum of artists ready to meet the challenge! A combination of familiar faces and exciting newcomers highlight our upcoming season. We're delighted to bring Northlight audiences some of their returning favorites, and to introduce them to even more members of the incredibly deep talent pool that Chicago has to offer."

The 2019-20 Season with casting is as follows:

MOTHER OF THE MAID

By Jane Anderson

Directed by BJ Jones

Featuring Kate Fry (Isabelle Arc), Kareem Bandealy (Jacques Arc), Hayley Burgess (Monique), Ricardo Gutierrez (Father Gilbert/Chamberlain/Guard/Scribe), Casey Morris (Pierre Arc), Grace Smith (Joan Arc) and Penelope Walker (Lady of the Court)

September 12 - October 20, 2019

Press Opening: Friday, September 20, 2019 at 8pm

Isabelle Arc is a hard-working, pious peasant woman with an odd and extraordinary daughter. When adolescent Joan announces she's having visions, her mother isn't quite sure if she should credit the Holy Spirit or teen hormones. But with faith in God and her destiny, Joan sets off to lead the French at war. As she ascends from farm girl to holy martyr, we follow the unexpected perspective of her proud, fierce, and frightened mom in this deeply moving drama about the glories and challenges of raising an exceptional child.

The World Premiere of

THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

Directed by Jessica Thebus

Featuring Jennifer Latimore (Lydia Wickham), Jayson Lee (Brian), Will Mobley (George Wickham), Aurora Real De Asua (Cassie), Penny Slusher (Mrs. Reynolds), Luigi Sottile (Mr. Darcy) and Netta Walker (Mrs. Darcy).

November 7 - December 15, 2019

Press Opening: Friday, November 15, 2019 at 8pm

From the authors of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley comes a charming new companion piece!

While the Bennets and Darcys are celebrating upstairs, the servants below stairs find themselves in the midst of a holiday scandal. Lydia's ne'er-do-well husband Mr. Wickham has arrived, and it's up to the loyal housekeeper, footman, and new maid to keep the festivities running smoothly without revealing the unwelcome guest. As old misunderstandings and new secrets start to spiral out of control, the residents of Pemberley prove that family, forgiveness, and the true spirit of giving always win the day.

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley is a rolling world premiere commissioned and originally produced by Northlight Theatre with The Jungle Theater, Minneapolis, MN; and Marin Theatre Company, Mill Valley, CA.

The World Premiere of

HOW A BOY FALLS

By Steven Dietz

Directed by Halena Kays

January 23 - March 1, 2020

Press Opening: Friday, January 31, 2020 at 8pm

Featuring Cassidy Slaughter-Mason (Chelle), Sean Parris (Sam), Tim Decker (Paul), Michelle Duffy (Miranda), Travis A. Knight (Mitch)

This world premiere from one of America's essential playwrights will keep you on the edge of your seat!



A newly hired au pair is thrust into the midst of a mystery when the loss of a young boy casts suspicion on her and the boy's wealthy parents. The parents are each seeking answers and retribution while the au pair is hatching a dangerous scheme of her own, and no one is exactly who they seem to be in a new psychological thriller that asks who can we trust... if we can trust anyone.

INTIMATE APPAREL

By Lynn Nottage

Directed by Tasia A Jones

Featuring Yao Dogbe (George), Rashada Dawan (Mayme), Sean Fortunato (Mr. Marks), Mildred Marie Langford (Esther), Tiffany Scott (Mrs. Van Buren) and Jacqueline Williams (Mrs. Dickson).

March 12 - April 19, 2020

Press Opening: Friday, March 20, 2020 at 8pm



New York Drama Critics' Circle and Outer Critics Circle awards for Best Play!

In 1905, a black seamstress named Esther sews her way out of poverty stitch by delicate stitch, creating fine lingerie for her Manhattan clientele while longing for a husband and a future. She finds common ground with the Jewish merchant who sells her fabric, yet both know their relationship cannot be. So when correspondence with a lonesome Caribbean man leads to a marriage proposal, she accepts. But as her new marriage quickly turns to regret, Esther turns back to her sewing machine to rebuild her life and refashion her future.

SONGS FOR NOBODIES

By Joanna Murray-Smith

Directed by Rob Lindley

Music Direction by Andra Velis Simon

Featuring Bethany Thomas

May 7 - June 14, 2020

Press Opening: Friday, May 15, 2020 at 8pm

This one-woman tour-de-force celebrates the iconic work of Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Edith Piaf and Maria Callas. Share in the unexpected encounters between these legendary divas and the ordinary women whose lives were changed by their brush with fame. Featuring such favorites as "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Crazy," and "Ain't Nobody's Business If I Do," Songs for Nobodies illuminates the power of song to share a story, heal a heartbreak, and inspire a dream.

Curtain times are: Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Subscriptions to the 2019-20 Northlight Season are available through the box office, 9501 Skokie Boulevard in Skokie, by phone at 847.673.6300 or online at northlight.org.

Subscriptions range in price from $99-$250. With its wide range of ticket prices, discounted subscription packages and complimentary parking, Northlight remains of one of the best theatrical values in Chicagoland.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You