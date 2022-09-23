Next Weekend - Inaugural Oktoberfest Kicks Off In Lakeview East Off Of Belmont

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, in partnership with the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce, has announced its inaugural Oktoberfest, Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church East Parking Lot, 708 W. Belmont Ave. General Admission to Oktoberfest is time based with 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. or 5. - 10 p.m. tickets for $10 each, V.I.P. tickets for $40, a stein special for $25. Children 12 years old and younger are free. Tickets are available now at Eventbrite: lveoktoberfest.eventbrite.com.

Oktoberfest weekend includes specialty foods, Oktoberfest beverages, carnival rides for the children, fun for the whole family and the best festive German music by Paloma, Musikmeisters and Bratwurst Brothers along with favorite local bands Wedding Band, Stache and Maggie Speaks. Oktoberfest launches Saturday with the Tapping of the Keg Celebration and raffles with chances to win incredible prizes. On Sunday, enjoy a live stream of the Chicago Bears Game on the video wall & live entertainment all day long.

"Oktoberfest is the perfect opportunity to invite people of all ages from our community and across Chicagoland back to Lakeview East," said Our Lady of Mount Carmel Direction of Operations Liz Theyssen. "The neighborhood has been asking for an event to celebrate the fall season and we feel this Oktoberfest will definitely meet their needs with a great variety of food, carnival rides, drinks, music and so much more."

"All of us at the Chamber and in the Lakeview East community are looking forward to Our Lady of Mount Carmel's Oktoberfest," added Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Maureen Martino. "The Chamber is pleased to partner with them to create an unforgettable weekend in Lakeview East."

OKTOBERFEST BAND LINE UP:

Saturday, Oct. 1

11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. DJ Rich Robinson & The Chicago Donauschwaben Dance Troop

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Bratwurst Brothers

2PM - 4 p.m. Stache

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Pieptone!

7 - 8 p.m. DJ Greg Haus

8 - 10 p.m. Maggie Speaks

Sunday, Oct. 2

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Paloma

12:30 - 1 p.m. Dance on Broadway

1 - 2 p.m. Paloma

2:30 - 4 p.m. Starlight City

5 - 6:30 p.m. Cover Band

6:30 - 8 p.m. Die Muskimeisters

8:30 - 10 p.m. Wedding Band

Ticket Information:

GENERAL ADMISSION: $10

General Admission Tickets for Saturday or Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

General Admission Tickets for Saturday or Sunday 5 - 10 p.m.

Children under 12 free

VIP TICKET: $40

Includes admission, official limited edition Oktoberfest beer stein, an official Oktoberfest t-shirt, one beverage ticket and $1 off refills

STEIN SPECIAL: $25

Includes admission, 1 official limited edition Oktoberfest beer stein and one beverage ticket and $1 off refills

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish is a diverse Catholic community of faith in East Lakeview. In union with the local and universal Church, Our Lady of Mount Carmel seeks to glorify God by responding to the Gospel and promoting the human person through the celebration of the Eucharist, religious education and formation and service programs. They care for and empower people to grow as individuals and as a community in the life and love of Jesus Christ.

The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce is a broad community-based organization designed to represent and help merchants and other businesspeople in the community. It is a policy of the organization to promote goodwill and a pleasant business environment for merchants, consumers and area residents. As a not for profit organization of merchants and various businesspeople, the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce works to foster economic growth and development within its boundaries of Diversey Parkway on the south, and Irving Park Road on the north, to the Lake on the west, through the collaborative efforts of its staff, volunteers, Board of Directors and the City of Chicago Department of Community Development. Learn more at LakeviewEast.com.