NICE SHIRT to Play Closing Performance at The Second City

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NICE SHIRT, an original sketch comedy revue created and performed by graduates of The Second City Conservatory, will play its closing performance Monday, September 21 at The Second City e.t.c. Theater in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood.

The show features original scenes, songs, blackouts and live improvisation written and performed by its nine-person ensemble and developed through weeks of process shows as part of The Second City Training Center's Grad Revue program.

NICE SHIRT is directed by Jeff Bouthiette, with music direction by Darwin Noguera and stage management by Vicky Diaz-Escobar.

The evening also features WAITING FOR THE PUNCHLINE, a second graduating Conservatory ensemble directed by Jess Mitolo, with music direction by Darwin Noguera and stage management by Vicky Diaz-Escobar.

The cast of NICE SHIRT includes Alyssa Dawson, Todd Douglas, Jack Finnegan, Gerard Fogarty, Joshua Hogan, Ben House, Frank Rizzo, Cole Steeves and Prim Stonebraker.

The cast of WAITING FOR THE PUNCHLINE includes Madeline Blasingame, Alex Buckmann, Daniel Fleming, Erik Kalberg, Rachel Kiser Rucker, Michael Nicholas, Tucker Brewster Schuster, Kallie Scott, Sarah 'Swannie' Willstein and Christopher Willumsen.

Closing night takes place Monday, September 21 at The Second City e.t.c. Theater, 230 W. North Ave., 2nd Floor, Chicago, IL 60614. WAITING FOR THE PUNCHLINE performs at 7:00 p.m., followed by NICE SHIRT at 8:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are available through The Second City. Seating is cabaret-style, the venue offers a full bar, and guests must be at least 13 years old. Guests ages 13 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets, cast information and additional details are available at niceshirt.rizzo.cc.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTIONS

NICE SHIRT and WAITING FOR THE PUNCHLINE are original sketch comedy revues created through The Second City Training Center's Conservatory and Grad Revue programs. Both productions feature scripted sketch comedy, songs, blackouts and improvisation developed collaboratively by their respective ensembles through the Grad Revue process.

ABOUT THE SECOND CITY TRAINING CENTER

The Second City Training Center offers programs in improvisation, sketch comedy, acting and related disciplines, with Conservatory and Grad Revue programs designed to develop ensemble-based original comedy for the stage.

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