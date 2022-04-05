NEIU and Ensemble Espanol Host the Cardinal Bartolucci Foundation Choir From Rome This Month

Northeastern Illinois University and Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater will host the Cardinal Bartolucci Foundation Choir from Rome at Northeastern Illinois University's Auditorium, 3701 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., at 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22.



For almost 50 years, Cardinal Domenico Bartolucci, choirmaster of the Sistine Chapel Choir, oversaw the music of the sacred liturgies of the successors of St. Peter. The choir established in his name now disseminates and promotes knowledge of the most celebrated composers of religious music from the Renaissance to present day.



This event marks one of the choir's first performances in Chicago and will include a special tribute to Dame Libby Komaiko, late founder of the Ensemble Español. Dancers will accompany the choir for a unique performance of "Habanera" from Bizet's "Carmen." With the patronage of the Pontifical Institute of Sacred Music, the choir will also perform selections of sacred music, favorite Italian opera arias and an excerpt from Bartolucci's original opera, "Brunellesco." The opera, written in celebration of Filippo Brunelleschi, who is known for building the Brunelleschi Dome in Florence, is set to debut in Italy in 2023.



"Northeastern Illinois University values diversity and multiculturalism," Northeastern President Gloria J. Gibson said. "I am excited for our campus to host the Cardinal Bartolucci Foundation Choir, with a special performance by Ensemble Español. This is a wonderful way to celebrate our diversity through the arts."



Don Rossi Nuccio, former Ensemble Español board member and executive director of the non-profit Latino Art Beat is responsible for bringing the groups together. Nuccio is also helping the choir plan the staging of "Brunellesco."



"Many of the people who perform Spanish dance are Catholic," Executive Director of Ensemble Español Jorge Perez said. "With this performance, we will be able to connect our art with our faith, honor our beloved founder, Dame Libby, and do so at our home, Northeastern Illinois University. We are honored to be able to be a part of this historic event."



This engagement is courtesy of Northeastern Illinois University, Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater and Latino Art Beat.



Northeastern Illinois University and Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater host the Cardinal Bartolucci Foundation Choir from Rome at Northeastern Illinois University's Auditorium, 3701 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., at 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are required as seating is limited. Masks will be required to be worn while on campus, per the University's interim COVID-19 policy. Tickets are currently available to the public at neiu.edu/tickets, in person at the University's Welcome Desk and Box Office or by calling (773) 442-4636.