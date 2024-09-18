Music Theater Works Announces Cast And Creative Team For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music Theater Works has announced the cast and creative team for the second production of its 2024 season, Little Shop of Horrors, in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, October 24 - November 17.

Little Shop of Horrors, with music by Howard Ashman and book and lyrics by Alan Menken, is directed by Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan, choreographed by Reneisha Jenkins and music directed by Linda Madonia.

The schedule includes a preview performance Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. with a press opening Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Saturdays, Nov. 2, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are now on sale from $19.50 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

The frighteningly fantastical musical arrives just in time for Halloween to make audiences scream with laughter. From the award-winning duo of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast and Aladdin), Little Shop Of Horrors is a sci-fi horror comedy meets love story meets rock musical as a carnivorous plant from outer space takes over meek Mushnik's Flower Shop employee Seymour's life and threatens to ruin his hope of finding love with his secret crush, Audrey.

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors includes, in alphabetical order: Kiana Beverly(she/her, Chiffon); Michaela Dukes (she/her, Ronnette/dance captain); Jimmy Hogan (he/him, Seymour Krelborn); Sam Nachison (he/him, Orin Scrivello); China Orr (she/her, Crystal); Najee Musiq Rawls (he/him, Audrey II): Thomas M. Shea (he/him, Mr. Mushnik); Kayla Shipman (she/her, Audrey); Alex Villaseñor (he/him, puppeteer); with Andrew John Baker (he/him, Seymour and Orin U/S); Kaitlin Feely (she/her, Audrey U/S); Samira Jasmine (she/her, Urchins U/S); Andrew Lund (they/them, Audrey II puppeteer U/S); Ellie Mungo (she/her, Urchins U/S) and David Taylor (he/him, Audrey II U/S).

Little Shop of Horrors' creative team is Kyle A. Dougan (any with respect, director); Reneisha Jenkins (she/her, choreographer); Linda Madonia (she/her, music director); Amber Wuttke (she/her, fight choreographer); Elena Patterson (they/she, intimacy choreographer); Kathy Logelin (she/her, dialect coach); Nathan Lamp (they/she, dramaturg); Andrew Lund (they/them, puppet trainer); Carli Shapiro (they/them, stage manager); Katie Meine (she/her, assistant stage manager and company manager); Shane Cinal (he/him, scenic designer); Ellen Markus (she/her, props designer); Rachel M. Sypniewski (she/her, Costume Designer); Kristen Brinati (she/her, wardrobe head); Alice Salazar (she/her, hair/wig/makeup co-designer); Melanie Saso (she/her, hair/wig/makeup co-designer); Andrew Meyers (he/him, lighting designer); Cameron Koniarski (he/him, master electrician); Chelsea Lynn (she/her, board programmer); Matthew R. Chase (he/him, sound designer); Forrest Gregor (he/him, production sound engineer); Abbey Nettleton (they/she, head audio/A1); Reve Smith (they/them, wardrobe crew); Andersonville Scenic Studios (scene shop) and Chris Chase (he/him, production manager).

“Behind the Curtain with Thomas M. Shea”

Immediately following the Sunday, October 27 and November 3 matinees, audiences may join musical theater historian Thomas M. Shea, author of “Broadway's Most Wanted,” for a post-show talk exploring the behind-the-scenes history of LIttle Shop of Horrors.

Binny's Broadway Lounge

Music Theater Works' Donors of any level and subscribers are welcome to access Binny's Broadway Lounge before the performance and at intermission of Little Shop of Horrors. Binny's Broadway Lounge, sponsored by Binny's Beverage Depot, is located on the second floor at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie and offers complimentary drinks and snacks and does not require reservations. The Lounge is available during Little Shop of Horrors, Wednesday, Oct. 30 (opens at 1 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 2 (opens at 6:30 p.m.).

ASL Interpreted Performance

The Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. performance will be ASL interpreted.

Comments