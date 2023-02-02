Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Music Theater Works Announces Cast And Creative Team For AVENUE Q

Join the irreverent denizens of Avenue Q - part flesh, part plushy, people, puppets and all fun.

Feb. 02, 2023  
Music Theater Works Announces Cast And Creative Team For AVENUE Q

Music Theater Works has announced the cast and creative team for the first production in its 43rd season, Avenue Q in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, March 9 - April 2. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy with book by Jeff Whitty, music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and is directed and choreographed by Christopher Pazdernik, assistant directed by Ashley Keys and music directed by Eugene Dizon.

Join the irreverent denizens of Avenue Q - part flesh, part plushy, people, puppets and all fun. Hilarious, charming and a little profane, Avenue Q will turn your expectation of acceptable discourse on its head. Follow our hero Princeton, fresh out of college, to his shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q which, it soon becomes clear, is not your ordinary neighborhood. Laugh out loud, funny, toe-tappingly singable and full of warmth and humor, Avenue Q won the Tony for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

The cast of Avenue Q includes Jimmy Hogan (Princeton); Brandy Miller (Kate Monster); Adam Ross Brody (Rod); Andres J. DeLeon (Nicky/Trekkie Monster/Bad Idea Bear); Melissa Crabtree (Lucy/Mrs. Thistletwat/ Bad Idea Bear); Thomas E. Squires (Brian) and Mai Hartwich (Christmas Eve) and Whitney Dottery (Gary Coleman).

The Avenue Q understudies include Zoe Maroko (Kate Monster U/S); David Blakeman (Nicky/Trekkie/Bad Idea Bear U/S); Rachel Livingston (Lucy/Mrs. Thistletwat/Bad Idea Bear U/S); Mark Bartishell (Brian U/S) and Ashley Saul (Gary Coleman U/S).

The Avenue Q creative team currently includes Christopher Pazdernik (director/choreographer); Ashley Keys (assistant director); Eugene Dizon (music director); Ben Lipinski (scenic designer); Justin LeBlanc (costume designer); Andrew Meyers (lighting designer); Rick Sims (sound designer); Bob Stilton (props designer); Nick Zabel (technical director); Kristi Martens (puppeteer); Peter Jacob Ruiz (dramaturg); Cameron Koniarski (master electrician); Will Hughes (scenic shop technical director); David Sajewich (media designer); Tony Churchill (associate media engineer); Alexis Lotspeich (assistant costume designer); Chelsea Lynn (lighting programmer); Elena Patterson (stage manager); MaK Cole (assistant stage manager); Jennifer King Russell (company manager); Chris Chase (production manager) and Kyle A. Dougan (producing artistic director).

Christopher Pazdernik makes his Music Theater Works debut with Avenue Q. Pazdernik is best-known for his work as artistic director of Refuge Theatre Project (Jeff Awards, Best Director and Best Production of a Musical, High Fidelity); a long association with Porchlight Music Theatre, including directing eight Porchlight Revisits productions and his current role as producing director at Theo, where he directed Godspell earlier this year. Also an openly HIV+ artist, Pazdernik is the creator and producer of the annual benefit concert "Belting for Life" and co-captain of Team Option Up! for AIDS Run/Walk Chicago.

Eugene Dizon is currently the executive director at Mercury Theater Chicago with his husband L. Walter Stearns. He has been musical directing for over two decades garnering six Jeff Awards while at Porchlight Music Theatre (Ragtime, Sweeney Todd, Amadeus, Company, Into the Woods, Merrily We Roll Along), as well as Jeff nominations for A Grand Night for Singing (Mercury); Candide, Nine the Musical, Closer Than Ever, A Little Night Music, Passion, Colette Collage, and Falsettos; four After Dark Awards (Ragtime, Sweeney Todd, A New Brain, Merrily We Roll Along (Porchlight), a BroadwayWorld Award for Mercury's Avenue Q and BroadwayWorld nominations for Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Little Shop of Horrors, Hair, Mary Poppins and The Color Purple, all at the Mercury. Additionally at the Mercury, he has musical directed Spamalot, Pippin, Company, The Producers and Barnum. He has been inducted into the Chicago Filipino Hall of Fame (class of 2004) and has co-produced six "Season of Carols" CDs for which Season of Concern awarded him the 2013 Larry Sloan Advocate Award and the Season of Concern 2018 Larry Sloan Legacy Award for "consistently and passionately being a trailblazer on behalf of Season of Concern." Dizon most recent projects include TO BE (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre) and Mr. Burns - a post-electric play (Theater Wit). Upcoming projects include The Producers at Music Theater Works and Young Frankenstein at Mercury.

Music Theater Works is a resident professional not-for-profit music theater founded in 1980. During its 42-year history it has presented more than 150 productions and intimate presentations. Music Theater Works is a professional theater company whose mission is to present works for the musical stage including historic repertoire, revitalizing the Golden Age of Broadway and earlier works, celebrating the Great American Songbook and introducing modern classics.

Music Theater Works is proud to announce the cast and creative team for the first production in its 43rd season, Avenue Q in the NorthCenter Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, March 9 - April 2, 2023. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy with Avenue Q is the first production in Music Theater Works 2023 Season with book by Jeff Whitty, music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and is directed and choreographed by Christopher Pazdernik,assistant directed by Ashley Keys and music directed by Eugene Dizon.

The performance schedule includes a preview performance Thursday, March 9 at 1 p.m. with press opening Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m. The running time, including the intermission, is currently 2 hours and 30 minutes. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 1 and 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with two Thursday shows on March 23 and 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale from $39 - $106 at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

Music Theater Works Announces Cast And Creative Team For AVENUE Q




DESCRIBE THE NIGHT Chicago Premiere to be Presented at Steppenwolf Theatre in March Photo
DESCRIBE THE NIGHT Chicago Premiere to be Presented at Steppenwolf Theatre in March
Steppenwolf Theatre Company will continue its 47th season with ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s Chicago premiere of Describe the Night, directed by ensemble member Austin Pendleton.
Review: BIG FISH at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL Photo
Review: BIG FISH at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL
What did our critic think of Big Fish? The new theater season has begun. The current production at Marriott Theatre is Big Fish which is based upon the novel by Daniel Wallace and the Columbia Motion Picture written by John August. The book is by John August and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Under the direction of Henry Godinez and associate director and choreographer Tommy Rapley, this story of a big fish, a witch, Karl the giant, a mermaid and a circus run by a werewolf are brought to life in all their glory. In the end, though, it is about love and family.
Marriott Theatre For Young Audiences Kicks Off 2023 Childrens Theatre Season With YOURE A Photo
Marriott Theatre For Young Audiences Kicks Off 2023 Children's Theatre Season With YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences kicks off its 2023 children's theatre season with YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. Families are invited to enjoy this musical take on the beloved Charles Schulz comic, running February 17 through April 1, with a press opening on Saturday, February 25 at 10am at the Marriott Theatre, located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire.
APIDA ARTS FESTIVAL Celebrates the Creativity of Asian, Pacific Island and Desi Americans Photo
APIDA ARTS FESTIVAL Celebrates the Creativity of Asian, Pacific Island and Desi Americans in Chicago in May
APIDA Arts Festival, Celebrating the Creativity of Asian, Pacific Island and Desi Americans in Chicago, in association with the City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Goodman Theatre and Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA), announces its inaugural festival, May 5 - 7, at venues in downtown Chicago.

More Hot Stories For You


DESCRIBE THE NIGHT Chicago Premiere to be Presented at Steppenwolf Theatre in MarchDESCRIBE THE NIGHT Chicago Premiere to be Presented at Steppenwolf Theatre in March
February 2, 2023

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will continue its 47th season with ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s Chicago premiere of Describe the Night, directed by ensemble member Austin Pendleton.
A Red Orchid Theatre Announces Incubator Series ProjectsA Red Orchid Theatre Announces Incubator Series Projects
February 2, 2023

A Red Orchid Theatre presents two experimental projects as part of its 2023 Incubator Series. Act Five, directed and devised by Dado and inspired by Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, runs February 15 – March 9, 2023 at Facility Theatre, 1138 N California Ave in Chicago.
Marriott Theatre For Young Audiences Kicks Off 2023 Children's Theatre Season With YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWNMarriott Theatre For Young Audiences Kicks Off 2023 Children's Theatre Season With YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
February 2, 2023

Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences kicks off its 2023 children's theatre season with YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. Families are invited to enjoy this musical take on the beloved Charles Schulz comic, running February 17 through April 1, with a press opening on Saturday, February 25 at 10am at the Marriott Theatre, located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire.
APIDA ARTS FESTIVAL Celebrates the Creativity of Asian, Pacific Island and Desi Americans in Chicago in MayAPIDA ARTS FESTIVAL Celebrates the Creativity of Asian, Pacific Island and Desi Americans in Chicago in May
February 2, 2023

APIDA Arts Festival, Celebrating the Creativity of Asian, Pacific Island and Desi Americans in Chicago, in association with the City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Goodman Theatre and Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA), announces its inaugural festival, May 5 - 7, at venues in downtown Chicago.
Shattered Globe Theatre Presents the World Premiere of RADIAL GRADIENTShattered Globe Theatre Presents the World Premiere of RADIAL GRADIENT
February 1, 2023

Shattered Globe Theatre will continue its 2022-23 season with the world premiere of Jasmine Sharma's introspective and empowering play Radial Gradient, directed by Grace Dolezal-Ng.
share