Multi-Award-Winning International New Rules To Play Raue Center

New Rules are a multi-award-winning international duo based in Europe. They are the most sought entertainers in Cyprus, headlining the largest festivals and events across the island with performances for the Royal Air Force, world-famous celebrities, and large companies. Winning awards as ‘Best Duo', ‘Best Singer', ‘Best Live Band', and ‘Best Professional Live Wedding Vocalist (Cyprus).

These truly talented musicians, are guaranteed to leave you in awe. With Dominik on guitar and vocals and Celia on lead vocals, they deliver an unforgettable, high-energy polished performance that captivates every audience. Dom wows every crowd with his impressive riffs and Celia with her outstanding voice and range. Their talent separately is indescribable but together they are perfection. They cover all genres and all the greatest hits from the 60s up to and including the present day. From Blues to Rock and everything in between.

Tickets start at $15 ($10.50 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.