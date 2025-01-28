Michael Ryczek To Retire After 20 Years With Season Of Concern

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Season of Concern Managing Director Michael Ryczek and the Board of Directors have announced that Ryczek will step down from his position, effective April 1, 2025. Ryczek joined the Board in 1994, served as Board President from 2004-2010 and has served as Managing Director since 2018.

Since its inception, Season of Concern has provided more than $3 million in aid. Under Ryczek’s leadership, the mission was expanded to give short-term financial assistance to Chicago theatre artists and practitioners who had any illness, injury or circumstance that kept them from working, in addition to its initial purpose of assisting those in need with HIV/AIDS-related illnesses.

The Board of Directors has begun a search for his successor. Interested individuals should contact info@seasonofconcern.org to receive the job description and application materials.

Michael Ryczek comments, “It has been my honor to serve as the Managing Director and a board member of Season of Concern. HIV/AIDS was killing so many friends—especially those in the Chicago theatre community—and I felt compelled to take action. The goodwill of the organization began 40 years ago with the simple suggestion of ‘passing the hat’ to audience members after performances. It proves that simple gestures can move mountains and that no one is alone—and I know that the collaborative effort will continue for generations to come.”

Marcelle McVay, President of the Board of Directors of Season of Concern comments, “The Board of Directors extends its profound thanks to Michael Ryczek for his years of service to Season of Concern, especially as its President and Managing Director. In one of the biggest crises during his leadership, SOC addressed the pandemic through direct grants to Chicago’s theater workers. With the easing of the pandemic, Michael led the effort to create an ongoing emergency fund in the memory of Chicago stage manager Malcolm Ewen.

McVay continues, “Over the last seven and a half years, Michael has been our spokesperson, our producer, our fundraiser and a resource for theater-workers (union and non -union) who cannot work due to illness or injury, as well as those who are dealing with one-time emergencies. We thank him for his many contributions to Season of Concern and our community and for leaving the organization ready to face post-pandemic challenges through expanded programming and a strong fundraising program.”

Michael Ryczek (Managing Director) has been in the forefront of theater in Chicago since the mid-1980s when he was Founder and Artistic Director of Reflections Theatre. He also served as the Managing Director of Lookingglass Theatre, the assistant to the CEO of the Auditorium Theatre and the Manager of Marketing for the Theatre Center at Northwestern University. He has taught directing and acting classes for Columbia College Chicago and continues to teach acting classes at College of DuPage. He received his BA in Theatre from Roosevelt University and his Masters in Theatre from Northwestern University. His affiliation with Season of Concern began in 1994.

About Season of Concern Chicago

Founded in 1987, Season of Concern Chicago provides financial assistance to Chicagoland theater practitioners, both Equity and Non-Equity, impacted by illness, injury or circumstance that prevents them from working. Season of Concern provides short-term emergency financial assistance to theater practitioners through its own Biscotto-Miller Fund and Malcolm Ewen Emergency Fund.

Originally formed to assist those afflicted with AIDS-related illnesses, Season of Concern continues to support over 25 Chicago-based direct care HIV/AIDS organizations and has expanded its mission and support to meet the greater health needs of the Chicagoland theater community. Season of Concern relies on fundraising and donations to complete its mission. To date, it has distributed more than $3 million to those in need.

All funds raised by Season of Concern (primarily through events, individual contributions, and live audience collections) are used locally to support Chicago-area theatre artists and practitioners. This support is provided through direct grants from the Biscotto Miller or Malcom Ewen Funds, grants to local organizations serving individuals living with HIV/AIDS, and via an annual grant to the Entertainment Community Fund.

Through Season of Concern’s grant to the Entertainment Community Fund (a national organization and formerly known as the Actors’ Fund), Season of Concern has access to shared office space in Chicago, to a social worker assigned to the Chicago area, a career counselor, and many other Entertainment Community resources and social services provided to the Chicago theater community, including resources for mental health issues.

For more information, visit www.seasonofconcern.org.

