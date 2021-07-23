Metropolis School Students Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Area high school students join Metropolis School of the Performing Arts (SOPA) to perform the hilarious musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, August 11-14, 2021, in the Metropolis Theatre.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box. Come see our high school students in this hilarious full-length musical! Performances will be held in the theatre - Face masks not required for fully vaccinated individuals. This show is recommended for ages 13+.

Performances of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee are August 11-14, 2021; Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.5982 x239, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

Metropolis has two talented casts for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, performing on alternate nights. Please check https://www.metropolisarts.com/event/the-25th-annual-putnam-county-spelling-bee/ for specific actor performances.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has Music and Lyrics by William Finn, Book by Rachel Sheinkin, and was Conceived by Rebecca Feldman. Co-Directed by Nathan W. Brown and Bryan J. Wlas; Designers are Lisa Giebler (Scenic Designer), Matt Kania (Sound Designer), Joanna Szewczuk (Lighting Designer), Rachel S. Parent (Costume Designer). Metropolis Education Director is Lauren Boult; Metropolis Education Production & Camp Coordinator is Nick Brandt.

Metropolis is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, Ecolab Foundation, the Aileen S. Andrew Foundation, and The Saints Organization.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.