Metropolis Celebrates The Life And Music Of An Icon With THE EVOLUTION OF JONI MITCHELL

Join Lauren Fox as she tells the story of Joni Mitchell's life through her music at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre with The Evolution of Joni Mitchell July 8, 2022.

Lauren Fox created The Evolution of Joni Mitchell, after being inspired by David Yaffe's passionate, brilliant biography, "Reckless Daughter." In chronological order, Lauren takes us on a captivating and enlightening journey through Joni Mitchell's life and music!

From early folk to folk-rock, to jazz and pop music, Joni Mitchell continually evolved and pushed the envelope, defying critics and fans, who wanted her to stay the lithe and lovely, gentle folk faerie that they fell in love with in the 60's. Joni is a true pioneer, blazing a trail for women in music for decades to come, by never compromising her artistry.

Throughout the show, Lauren and her pianist/narrator Andrew Powers use excerpts from "Reckless Daughter" to tell the stories behind songs, stringing together the story of Joni's life, through her music. Songs include: "Both Sides Now," "Big Yellow Taxi," "Chelsea Morning," "Woodstock," "The Circle Game," "A Case Of You," "Free Man in Paris," "Hejira," "Night Ride Home," and "Turbulent Indigo."

Lauren's past three solo shows - Love, Lust, Fear & Freedom: The Songs Of Joni Mitchell & Leonard Cohen; Canyon Folkies: Over the Hills & Under the Covers; and Groupies: The Muses Behind the Legends of Rock & Roll - have received critical acclaim from, among others, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. She has performed at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater, Carnegie Hall, The Town Hall, Subculture NYC, The Crazy Coqs (London), and has headlined at performing arts centers across the country.

Lauren is joined on stage by Andrew Powers as pianist and "Reckless Daughter" narrator, plus musicians Peter Calo (Carly Simon, Sophie B. Hawkins) on guitar, and Jeff Eyrich (Tim Buckley, Bette Midler) on bass.

COVID Protocols: Metropolis COVID protocols continue to evolve as federal and state mandates relax and conditions improve. For current information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website. Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

The Evolution of Joni Mitchell will be held Friday, July 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $40, Stage Tables are $45 and can be purchased online at wwwMetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday, 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.